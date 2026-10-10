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Weekly Vastu Predictions for October 12 - 18, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 03:34 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 03:34 PM IST

Weekly Vastu predictions for October 12 - 18, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.

 

Weekly Vastu predictions for October 12 - 18, 20261/13

Weekly Vastu predictions for October 12 - 18, 2026

Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.

Aries (March 21–April 19)2/13

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Vastu Tip: Keep the East direction of your home clean and open.

Remedy: Light a diya in the East direction in the morning.

Focus: Energy, confidence and new opportunities

Taurus (April 20–May 20)3/13

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Vastu Tip: Avoid keeping broken items in your bedroom or living room.

Remedy: Place fresh flowers in the North or Northeast area.

Focus: Peace, relationships and financial stability.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)4/13

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Vastu Tip: Keep your work desk clean and avoid sitting with your back directly facing the door.

Remedy: Keep a small green plant near your workspace.

Focus: Concentration, communication and work growth.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)5/13

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Vastu Tip: Keep the Northeast corner of your home clean and clutter-free.

Remedy: Light a diya or incense in the Northeast during your prayer time.

Focus: Emotional balance and family harmony. 

Leo (July 23–August 22)6/13

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Vastu Tip: Add warm and bright colours to your workspace or study area.

Remedy: Spend a few minutes in the East-facing area during the morning.

Focus: Leadership, confidence and career. 

Virgo (August 23–September 22)7/13

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Vastu Tip: Remove unnecessary papers and clutter from your work area.

Remedy: Keep your study or work table facing East or North.

Focus: Productivity, planning and decision-making.

Libra (September 23–October 22)8/13

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Vastu Tip: Keep your bedroom peaceful and avoid too many electronic items near the bed.

Remedy: Place fresh white flowers in the bedroom.

Focus: Relationships, peace and emotional comfort.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)9/13

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Vastu Tip: Avoid keeping unused or damaged items in the South direction.

Remedy: Keep the South area clean and organised.

Focus: Stability, confidence and overcoming obstacles.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)10/13

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Vastu Tip: Keep the Northeast area bright and clean.

Remedy: Spend a few minutes in prayer or meditation facing East.

Focus: Growth, learning and new opportunities.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)11/13

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Vastu Tip: Keep your office or work area organised, especially the South and West zones.

Remedy: Use earthy shades in your workspace.

Focus: Career, discipline and financial planning. 

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)12/13

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Vastu Tip: Remove clutter from the North direction of your home.

Remedy: Keep the North area clean and well-lit.

Focus: Money, career opportunities and fresh ideas.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)13/13

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Vastu Tip: Keep the Northeast corner peaceful and free from heavy objects.

Remedy: Use light colours and fresh flowers in this area.

Focus: Mental peace, creativity and emotional balance. 

TAGS:
Weekly Vastu Tips
Vastu Tips for each zodiac sign
Remedies to follow
Vastu tips and remedies
Weekly vastu tips for October 12 - 18 2026

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