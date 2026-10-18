/Weekly Vastu Predictions for October 19 - 25, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Weekly Vastu predictions for October 19 - 25, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries may feel the need to focus more on personal goals and work this week. Keeping your workspace clean and organised can help you stay focused. Avoid keeping broken items or unnecessary things around your desk.
Vastu Tip: Keep your workspace in the west or southwest part of the room, if possible.
Remedy: Spend a few minutes each morning opening your windows to let in fresh air and natural light.
Taurus may want to focus on family, comfort, and financial planning this week. A clean and well-organised home can help create a more relaxed atmosphere. Pay attention to areas where unwanted items have been stored for a long time.
Vastu Tip: Keep the northeast corner of your home clean and free from clutter.
Remedy: Place a fresh bowl of water with flowers in a suitable area of your home and change the water regularly.
Gemini may have a busy week filled with conversations, meetings, and new ideas. Keeping the home peaceful can help reduce distractions and support better concentration. Try to avoid working in a cluttered space.
Vastu Tip: Keep your study or work area organised and well-lit.
Remedy: Spend a few minutes arranging your desk at the end of each day so you can begin the next day with a clear space.
Cancer may feel drawn towards family time and emotional comfort this week. A peaceful home environment can help support better communication with loved ones. Try to keep your bedroom comfortable and free from unnecessary items.
Vastu Tip: Avoid storing unused items under your bed.
Remedy: Keep your bedroom clean, use soft lighting in the evening, and make time for quiet family moments.
Leo may want to focus on career growth, confidence, and new opportunities this week. A well-arranged workspace can help create a better setting for planning and decision-making.
Vastu Tip: Keep your work desk organised and ensure that the area receives enough light.
Remedy: Start your morning by letting sunlight enter your home and setting clear goals for the day.
Virgo may benefit from better planning and organisation this week. Pay attention to areas that need cleaning or repair. Small improvements in your surroundings can make daily tasks feel easier to manage.
Vastu Tip: Avoid allowing dust and clutter to build up in corners, especially in frequently used rooms.
Remedy: Choose one area of your home each day to clean and organise instead of trying to do everything at once.
Libra may focus on relationships, peace, and balance this week. Keeping shared spaces clean and comfortable can help create a welcoming atmosphere for family members and guests.
Vastu Tip: Keep the entrance of your home clean, bright, and free from unnecessary objects.
Remedy: Add fresh flowers to your living area when possible and keep the main entrance well-maintained.
Scorpio may feel the need to focus on personal goals and bring more order to daily life. This is a good week to remove items that are no longer useful and make space for a fresh start.
Vastu Tip: Pay attention to dark corners and poorly maintained areas of the house.
Remedy: Keep your home well-ventilated and repair leaking taps or damaged fittings when possible.
Sagittarius may feel interested in learning, travel planning, or exploring new opportunities this week. A clean study area can support better concentration and help you plan ahead.
Vastu Tip: Keep books, learning materials, and important documents arranged neatly.
Remedy: Set aside a small, clean space for reading, meditation, or quiet reflection.
Capricorn may want to focus on work responsibilities, long-term plans, and financial discipline this week. Keeping important documents and work-related items organised can help reduce daily confusion.
Vastu Tip: Keep your work area free from unused papers and broken office supplies.
Remedy: Organise your desk at the start of the week and make a simple list of your main priorities.
Aquarius may feel inspired to try new ideas and make changes to daily routines. A fresh and organised environment can make it easier to think clearly and work on creative plans.
Vastu Tip: Keep electronic items and cables organised to avoid clutter in your workspace.
Remedy: Remove unused items from one part of your home and keep the area clean and open.
Pisces may want to spend more time on rest, creativity, and personal well-being this week. A calm home environment can support relaxation after a busy day.
Vastu Tip: Keep your bedroom and meditation area clean, quiet, and comfortable.
Remedy: Spend a few minutes in quiet reflection each day and keep the space around you free from unnecessary distractions.