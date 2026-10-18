/Weekly Vastu Predictions for October 19 - 25, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries may feel the need to focus more on personal goals and work this week. Keeping your workspace clean and organised can help you stay focused. Avoid keeping broken items or unnecessary things around your desk.

Vastu Tip: Keep your workspace in the west or southwest part of the room, if possible.

Remedy: Spend a few minutes each morning opening your windows to let in fresh air and natural light.