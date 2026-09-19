/Weekly Vastu Predictions for September 21 - 27, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Weekly Vastu predictions for September 21 - 27, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries may benefit from keeping their surroundings organised this week. Avoid allowing unnecessary items to pile up, especially around the entrance of your home.
Vastu Tip: Keep the main entrance clean and well-lit.
Remedy: Place a small plant near the entrance, provided the space receives suitable natural light.
Taurus should pay attention to the energy of the bedroom and focus on creating a calm environment. Avoid keeping too many electronic devices close to the bed.
Vastu Tip: Keep your bedroom clutter-free and peaceful.
Remedy: Use soft, soothing colours in the bedroom and keep the area around your bed clear.
For Gemini, maintaining a clean and organised workspace can support better concentration. A messy desk may make it harder to stay focused on important tasks.
Vastu Tip: Keep your work desk organised throughout the week.
Remedy: Place a healthy indoor plant in or near your workspace.
Cancer may find it useful to focus on the energy of the north-east area of the home. Keep this space clean and free from unnecessary storage.
Vastu Tip: Avoid clutter in the north-east direction.
Remedy: Light a diya in the morning or evening in a clean and suitable area of your home.
Leo can focus on creating a more balanced environment at home, particularly in areas where family members spend time together.
Vastu Tip: Keep the living room bright, open, and well-maintained.
Remedy: Add fresh flowers or a natural decorative element to the living space.
Virgo should pay attention to cleanliness and organisation this week. Removing unused items can help create a lighter and more comfortable atmosphere.
Vastu Tip: Clear out things that you no longer use.
Remedy: Keep the entrance and main walking areas of your home free from unnecessary objects.
Libra can focus on maintaining harmony in shared spaces. Avoid keeping damaged or broken decorative items in the living areas.
Vastu Tip: Remove broken clocks, damaged décor, and unusable objects.
Remedy: Keep a beautiful, clean decorative piece in the living room to create a pleasant atmosphere.
Scorpio may benefit from paying attention to the energy around their sleeping space. A peaceful bedroom can help create a more relaxing environment.
Vastu Tip: Avoid keeping excessive clutter under the bed.
Remedy: Clean the space under your bed and keep it as empty as possible.
Sagittarius can focus on their study or work area this week. Proper organisation of important documents and books can create a more productive environment.
Vastu Tip: Keep your study or work area clean and organised.
Remedy: Place books and important work-related items neatly instead of leaving them scattered.
Capricorn should focus on maintaining cleanliness in the kitchen. Since the kitchen is associated with the fire element, keeping it organised is considered important in Vastu.
Vastu Tip: Avoid keeping a dirty or cluttered kitchen for long periods.
Remedy: Keep the cooking area clean and ensure that the stove is regularly maintained.
Aquarius can focus on improving the flow of fresh air and natural light in their home.
Vastu Tip: Open windows regularly to allow fresh air and sunlight into the space.
Remedy: Keep curtains open during the day wherever practical to bring in natural light.
Pisces may benefit from creating a peaceful corner in their home for relaxation, meditation, or quiet reflection.
Vastu Tip: Keep your meditation or prayer area clean and peaceful.
Remedy: Spend a few minutes in this space daily while maintaining a calm and positive environment.