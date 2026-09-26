/Weekly Vastu Predictions for September 28 - October 04, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Weekly Vastu predictions for September 28 - October 04, 2026: Have you ever felt that some homes feel calm and positive, while in some places you feel stressed, irritated, or uncomfortable for no clear reason? Often, the reason is the energy of the space we live in. Here are the Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign.
Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of directions, focuses on balancing the five natural elements - Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space - to create a peaceful and positive environment. According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, simple weekly Vastu tips and remedies based on your zodiac sign can help improve the energy of your home and bring more positivity into your life.
Aries may have a lot on their plate this week. You may feel like getting everything done at once, but this can also make your surroundings feel more chaotic.
Vastu Tip: Avoid keeping too many things around your work chair or bed.
Remedy: Place a small bowl of rock salt in a corner of your room and replace it regularly. Keep the room clean and well-ventilated.
Taurus may be thinking more about money, comfort and future security this week. Your surroundings should feel stable rather than overcrowded.
Vastu Tip: Keep your locker, important documents and financial papers properly organised.
Remedy: Keep the north side of your home clean and free from unnecessary storage. Avoid piling up old bills and papers.
Your mind may be running in several directions this week. Too much visual clutter around you can make it harder to focus.
Vastu Tip: Don't overload your study or work table with unnecessary objects.
Remedy: Keep only the things you use regularly on your desk. At the end of each day, spend five minutes putting everything back in its place.
Cancer natives may crave more emotional comfort and privacy this week. Your bedroom can play an important role in creating a peaceful atmosphere.
Vastu Tip: Avoid keeping old clothes, unused bags or storage boxes around your bed.
Remedy: Keep the southwest part of your bedroom neat and settled. Use warm, comfortable lighting instead of keeping the room completely dark.
Leo natives may want to take charge of work and personal goals this week. Your workspace should support confidence and clarity.
Vastu Tip: Avoid working in a place where you constantly have to deal with unnecessary distractions.
Remedy: Keep your desk clean and place important work items in an organised manner. Try to keep the area behind your chair stable and uncluttered.
Virgo naturally notices small details, and this week is a good time to finally deal with things you have been ignoring at home.
Vastu Tip: Check your home for things that are no longer working properly.
Remedy: Repair or remove broken mirrors, damaged furniture, stopped clocks and unused electronic items. A clutter-free home can create a much more organised atmosphere.
Libra natives may want more peace and harmony in their personal relationships this week. Your bedroom should feel like a place where you can actually relax.
Vastu Tip: Avoid turning your bedroom into a workspace.
Remedy: Keep work-related files, laptops and unnecessary gadgets away from the sleeping area when possible. Keep your bedroom simple and peaceful.
Scorpio natives may feel intense and highly focused this week. However, dark and neglected corners can make the home feel unnecessarily heavy.
Vastu Tip: Don't leave corners of your home completely dark or filled with unused objects.
Remedy: Clean dark corners and allow some natural light into them. Remove old newspapers, empty cartons and unused storage items.
Sagittarius may feel more curious and interested in learning something new this week. Create a space that supports that curiosity.
Vastu Tip: Keep your books and study material organised instead of stacking everything randomly.
Remedy: Keep your study area facing east or north if practical. Remove books and papers that you no longer need.
Capricorn natives may be deeply focused on responsibilities this week. But don't let your workspace become so cluttered that it adds to your stress.
Vastu Tip: Avoid keeping food, empty cups or unnecessary items on your work desk for long periods.
Remedy: Clean your desk at the end of every working day. Keep one small, healthy plant nearby if there is enough natural light.
Aquarius natives may have several new ideas this week. Instead of allowing these ideas to get lost in a messy environment, create some breathing space.
Vastu Tip: Avoid filling your home with things you bought but never actually use.
Remedy: Choose one cupboard or storage area this week and declutter it completely. Donate or remove things that are no longer useful.
Pisces natives may need some quiet time this week. Your surroundings can play an important role in helping you disconnect from the day's noise.
Vastu Tip: Avoid keeping excessive electronic devices around your sleeping area.
Remedy: Before going to bed, switch off unnecessary lights and devices and spend a few minutes keeping your room organised. A clean and calm bedroom can help create a more relaxing atmosphere.