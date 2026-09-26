/Weekly Vastu Predictions for September 28 - October 04, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries may have a lot on their plate this week. You may feel like getting everything done at once, but this can also make your surroundings feel more chaotic.

Vastu Tip: Avoid keeping too many things around your work chair or bed.

Remedy: Place a small bowl of rock salt in a corner of your room and replace it regularly. Keep the room clean and well-ventilated.