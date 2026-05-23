Weekly zodiac OTT watchlist: From Cancer to Aquarius; Horoscope-inspired picks for every star sign
Weekly zodiac OTT watchlist: Netflix has recently updated its application, showcasing a wide range of TV shows, series, and movies that are, as noted, “curated to align with your astrological sign.” In this gallery, you’ll find one pick for each zodiac sign.
Weekly zodiac OTT watchlist
Netflix has recently refreshed its app experience with a new feature that highlights a diverse selection of TV shows, series, and films curated around astrology-themed recommendations. According to the platform, these picks are “aligned with your astrological sign,” offering users a more personalised and playful way to discover content.
In this zodiac OTT watchlist, each astrological sign is paired with a specific title chosen to reflect its traits, moods, or storytelling preferences. From emotional dramas and romantic comedies to thrilling mysteries and feel-good comfort watches, the collection spans a variety of genres designed to match different zodiac personalities.
Aries
Single's Inferno
Single’s Inferno is a popular South Korean reality dating show that places attractive single men and women on a remote, sun-scorched island known as “Inferno.” On the island, contestants form relationships, take part in physical competitions, and try to win a chance to escape to “Paradise," a luxurious resort where they can finally disclose their ages and occupations.
Taurus
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a 2024 Netflix period drama created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Set in Lahore’s historic red-light district in the 1940s, the series follows the lives of elite courtesans (tawaifs) as they navigate power struggles, romantic entanglements, and rising political unrest during the Indian independence movement under British colonial rule.
Gemini
Our Beloved Summer
Our Beloved Summer is a coming-of-age K-drama about two former high school lovers whose documentary unexpectedly goes viral years later, pulling them back into each other’s orbit. As they reunite in front of the camera, the series explores their unresolved feelings, emotional growth, and the bittersweet mix of nostalgia and adult relationships.
Cancer
Twinkling Watermelon
Twinkling Watermelon is a heartwarming K-drama about Eun-gyeol, a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) with a hidden gift for music. After a heated conflict with his father over his musical ambitions, he ends up in a mysterious guitar shop and is transported back to 1995. There, he meets his teenage father and joins him in forming a band, setting out on a journey that may reshape their futures.
Leo
Emily In Paris
Emily in Paris is a glossy romantic comedy-drama that follows Emily Cooper, a young American from Chicago who moves to Paris after landing her dream job at a traditional French marketing firm. Tasked with bringing a fresh social media perspective, she quickly finds herself juggling workplace challenges, complicated love triangles, and the culture clash of adapting to life in a new city.
Virgo
Money Heist
Money Heist (originally La Casa de Papel) is a high-stakes Spanish crime drama centred on a brilliant strategist known as “The Professor,” who assembles a skilled team of eight criminals. Together, they carry out carefully orchestrated, long-form heists on the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain, using red jumpsuits and Salvador Dalí masks while attempting to print billions and steal national gold reserves under intense pressure from elite law enforcement.
Libra
When the Phone Rings
When the Phone Rings is a suspenseful thriller-romance K-drama centred on an emotionally distant political spokesperson and his selectively mute wife, bound in a loveless marriage of convenience. Their fragile dynamic is shattered when she is suddenly kidnapped, drawing them into a web of hidden truths, political intrigue, and long-buried emotions that force them to reassess their relationship and loyalties.
Scorpio
Flower of Evil
Flower of Evil is a gripping South Korean psychological thriller and romance drama that follows a determined homicide detective who begins to uncover disturbing truths about her seemingly ideal husband. After 14 years of marriage, she discovers he may be living under a stolen identity and could be linked to a series of unresolved serial murders, forcing her to question everything she thought she knew about him and their life together.
Sagittarius
My Girl 2
My Girl 2 follows 13-year-old Vada Sultenfuss as she travels to Los Angeles to research her late biological mother for a school assignment. With help from Nick, the son of her uncle’s girlfriend, she pieces together her mother’s past, discovers more about her family history, and experiences the beginnings of a first adolescent crush along the way.
Capricorns
We Are All Trying Here
We Are All Trying Here is a South Korean slice-of-life melodrama that centres on the challenges faced by people working in the film industry. It follows aspiring director Hwang Dong-man and sharp script producer Byeon Eun-a as they navigate professional setbacks, deep-rooted jealousy, and feelings of inadequacy while striving to find personal and emotional peace.
Aquarius
Stranger Things
Stranger Things is a sci-fi horror series set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a young boy suddenly disappears, his friends, family, and local authorities begin uncovering a disturbing network of secret government experiments, supernatural forces, and a gateway to a dangerous parallel dimension known as the “Upside Down,” alongside the emergence of a powerful young test subject.
Pisces
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a 2020 South Korean romantic drama about an emotionally scarred psychiatric caretaker and a children’s book author with antisocial personality traits. As their paths intertwine, the two confront painful childhood traumas and gradually help each other heal long-buried emotional wounds.
(All Image Credit: Freepik and Pixabay/IMDb)
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