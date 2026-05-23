Weekly zodiac OTT watchlist: From Cancer to Aquarius; Horoscope-inspired picks for every star sign

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Netflix has recently refreshed its app experience with a new feature that highlights a diverse selection of TV shows, series, and films curated around astrology-themed recommendations. According to the platform, these picks are “aligned with your astrological sign,” offering users a more personalised and playful way to discover content.

In this zodiac OTT watchlist, each astrological sign is paired with a specific title chosen to reflect its traits, moods, or storytelling preferences. From emotional dramas and romantic comedies to thrilling mysteries and feel-good comfort watches, the collection spans a variety of genres designed to match different zodiac personalities.