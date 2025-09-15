Mirai Movie Meaning Explained: Why Teja Sajja’s Telugu Hit Shares Its Title With A Popular Japanese Anime
The Telugu movie Mirai starring Teja Sajja shares its name with an existing Japanese anime film, but do the two stories and meanings differ significantly?
Japanese Anime Mirai Vs Telugu Movie Mirai
The Japanese Mirai is a well-known anime with its own unique storyline, while the Telugu Mirai presents a completely different narrative and theme.
'Mirai' Telugu Movie
Telugu Movie "Mirai" starring Teja Sajja recently released in theaters and is performing strongly at the box office.
'Mirai' Japanese Anime
However on the other hand, Japanese Anime "Mirai" is a separate, already existing popular film released in 2018.
'Mirai' Japanese Word Meaning
In Japanese, the word Mirai (ミライ) means "future".
Why was the Telugu hit named 'Mirai'?
The meaning of Mirai in the Telugu movie context is different from the Japanese meaning.
Mirai - Telugu Movie Context
While speculation arises that the Telugu film is titled "Mirai" (future) because the protagonist protects the nine ancient texts, with the story set in a futuristic context as hinted in the trailer. In one scene, a young woman tells Teja Sajja, "Before you get it, you must first reach the Mirai."
Japanese Anime "Mirai" Storyline
A young boy named Kun feels neglected after his sister Mirai’s birth. He discovers a magical garden that acts as a time-travel gateway, leading to adventures with his mother as a child and his grown-up sister Mirai, offering new perspectives.
Telugu Movie "Mirai" Storyline
It is a fantasy action drama where a superhero rises to protect nine ancient texts (granths) from a dark villain. The story traces back to Emperor Ashoka’s time and involves futuristic elements.
Mirai Release Date & Box Office Collection
The Telugu film Mirai released on September 12, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, received mixed reviews but showed significant box office growth, earning Rs 28 crore in two days.
Trending Photos