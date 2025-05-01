Advertisement
NewsPhotosWhat If Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt Were Men? AI Imagines TOP 10 Bollywood Actresses As Dashing Males, Worth A Dekko!
What If Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt Were Men? AI Imagines TOP 10 Bollywood Actresses As Dashing Males, Worth A Dekko!

AI Imagines TOP 10 Bollywood Actresses As Dashing Males: AI Artiste named AI Meme Nation generated images of Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif as men and the results are here:

 

Updated:May 01, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
1/11
AI Imagines TOP 10 Bollywood Actresses As Dashing Males: AI Artiste named AI Meme Nation generated images of Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif as men and the mind-boggling results are here:

(Pic Courtesy: All AI Images @AI.Meme.Nation/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

2/11
Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a dashing male looks picture perfect. What do you think?

Sunny Leone

3/11
Sunny Leone

Well, who thought the sexy Sunny Leone as a male could look this sharp!

Shraddha Kapoor

4/11
Shraddha Kapoor

Looks like the AI-artiste used the Shraddha Kapoor's girl-next-door vibe while creating this guy in parallel AI universe.

Sara Ali Khan

5/11
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, you should meet your male counterpart. Looks simply handsome!

Kriti Sanon

6/11
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon imagined as a man looks handome and oh so good looking!

Katrina Kaif

7/11
Katrina Kaif

This one looks like a winner! Katrina as a man is also winning hearts.

Janhvi Kapoor

8/11
Janhvi KapoorOh that

Janhvi Kapoor donning a little moustache in this AI-generted version is cutesy.

Jacqueline Fernandez

9/11
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez as a man in this creation is giving full international vibes.

Deepika Padukone

10/11
Deepika Padukone

Well, this tall Deepika Padukone as a man looks crisp and party-ready.

Alia Bhatt

11/11
Alia Bhatt

Such a vibrant imagination of Alia as a man. Her picture looks perfect in the sunshine backdrop and yes with those cutesy dimples!

