What If Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt Were Men? AI Imagines TOP 10 Bollywood Actresses As Dashing Males, Worth A Dekko!
AI Imagines TOP 10 Bollywood Actresses As Dashing Males: AI Artiste named AI Meme Nation generated images of Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif as men and the results are here:
AI Imagines TOP 10 Bollywood Actresses As Dashing Males: AI Artiste named AI Meme Nation generated images of Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif as men and the mind-boggling results are here:
(Pic Courtesy: All AI Images @AI.Meme.Nation/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a dashing male looks picture perfect. What do you think?
Sunny Leone
Well, who thought the sexy Sunny Leone as a male could look this sharp!
Shraddha Kapoor
Looks like the AI-artiste used the Shraddha Kapoor's girl-next-door vibe while creating this guy in parallel AI universe.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan, you should meet your male counterpart. Looks simply handsome!
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon imagined as a man looks handome and oh so good looking!
Katrina Kaif
This one looks like a winner! Katrina as a man is also winning hearts.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor donning a little moustache in this AI-generted version is cutesy.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez as a man in this creation is giving full international vibes.
Deepika Padukone
Well, this tall Deepika Padukone as a man looks crisp and party-ready.
Alia Bhatt
Such a vibrant imagination of Alia as a man. Her picture looks perfect in the sunshine backdrop and yes with those cutesy dimples!
