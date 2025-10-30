Advertisement
What Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa Actor Shiney Ahuja Doing Now After His Rape Conviction? Here's Where He Lives And What He Looks Like Now — All About His Rise and Fall
What Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa Actor Shiney Ahuja Doing Now After His Rape Conviction? Here’s Where He Lives And What He Looks Like Now — All About His Rise and Fall

Actor Shiney Ahuja, once seen as one of Bollywood's most promising stars in the mid-2000s, has been away from the spotlight ever since his conviction in a rape case that changed the course of his life.
Updated:Oct 30, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
Who Is Shiney Ahuja?

Who Is Shiney Ahuja?

Shiney Ahuja was a popular Bollywood actor known for his performances in films like Gangster (2006), Woh Lamhe (2006), Life in a… Metro (2007), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

 

Debut with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

Debut with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

Born in New Delhi, Shiney made his Bollywood debut with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2005), which earned him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award and established him as a talented newcomer in the industry.

Why Did His Career Come to a Halt?

Why Did His Career Come to a Halt?

However, his career came to an abrupt halt in 2009 when he was accused of raping his 20-year-old domestic worker. The allegation sent shockwaves across the film industry.

 

Shiney’s Arrest

Shiney’s Arrest

Shiney was arrested under charges of rape and criminal intimidation and spent several months in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail before being granted bail.

In 2011, a fast-track court in Mumbai convicted Shiney under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

 

Shiney’s Stand

Shiney’s Stand

During the investigation, Shiney claimed that the act was consensual, while his lawyers maintained that the case was fabricated and had spiraled out of control.

 

Attempted Comeback with Welcome Back

Attempted Comeback with Welcome Back

Although the complainant later withdrew her statement, Shiney was still convicted in 2011. He tried to make a comeback with Welcome Back (2015) but failed to regain his earlier fame or audience acceptance.

 

What Is He Doing Now?

What Is He Doing Now?

Shiney Ahuja’s name recently resurfaced on social media after a post claimed that the Gangster actor is now based in the Philippines, where he reportedly owns a business.

Owns a Garment Business

Owns a Garment Business

According to reports, Shiney has moved away from acting entirely and now manages a garment and textile venture in the Philippines. The viral post has reignited curiosity among fans who once admired his screen presence and talent.

(All Images: X/ IMDB)

