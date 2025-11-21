Bigg Boss 19: What Is The Net Worth Of Highest Paid Contestant, Gaurav Khanna And His Wife, Akanksha Chamola - Check Who Earns More
Gaurav Khanna-Akanksha Chamola Net Worth: Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, made an emotional appearance on Bigg Boss 19, surprising him and creating a heartwarming reunion in the house.
Akanksha Chamola Visits Bigg Boss 19
During a recent Wednesday episode, Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, entered the Bigg Boss house to meet him. Their reunion was emotional and heartwarming, making headlines across media.
Marriage & Age Gap
The couple tied the knot in 2015 and shares a 9-year age difference, with Gaurav being older.
Romantic Beginning
Gaurav first showed interest in Akanksha by subtly asking for her number. She gave it to him immediately, and after months of courtship, they got married.
Akanksha Chamola’s Net Worth
As per Leader Biography (2025), Akanksha’s net worth is around Rs 1.8 – 2 crore.
Gaurav Khanna’s Net Worth
According to News18, his net worth is estimated between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore.
Bigg Boss 19 Earnings
Gaurav is one of the highest-paid contestants this season, earning Rs 17.5 lakh per week, which translates to about Rs 2.5 lakh per episode, as per the same report.
Career Highlights
Apart from his popular role in Anupamaa, Gaurav also participated in Celebrity MasterChef, further boosting his fame and income.
(All Images: Instagram)
