Bigg Boss 19: What Is The Net Worth Of Highest Paid Contestant, Gaurav Khanna And His Wife, Akanksha Chamola - Check Who Earns More
Bigg Boss 19: What Is The Net Worth Of Highest Paid Contestant, Gaurav Khanna And His Wife, Akanksha Chamola - Check Who Earns More

Gaurav Khanna-Akanksha Chamola Net Worth: Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, made an emotional appearance on Bigg Boss 19, surprising him and creating a heartwarming reunion in the house.

Updated:Nov 21, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
Akanksha Chamola Visits Bigg Boss 19

1/7
1/7
Akanksha Chamola Visits Bigg Boss 19

During a recent Wednesday episode, Gaurav Khanna’s wife, Akanksha Chamola, entered the Bigg Boss house to meet him. Their reunion was emotional and heartwarming, making headlines across media.

Marriage & Age Gap

2/7
2/7
Marriage & Age Gap

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and shares a 9-year age difference, with Gaurav being older.

Romantic Beginning

3/7
3/7
Romantic Beginning

Gaurav first showed interest in Akanksha by subtly asking for her number. She gave it to him immediately, and after months of courtship, they got married.

Akanksha Chamola’s Net Worth

4/7
4/7
Akanksha Chamola's Net Worth

As per Leader Biography (2025), Akanksha’s net worth is around Rs 1.8 – 2 crore.

Gaurav Khanna’s Net Worth

5/7
5/7
Gaurav Khanna's Net Worth

According to News18, his net worth is estimated between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore.

Bigg Boss 19 Earnings

6/7
6/7
Bigg Boss 19 Earnings

Gaurav is one of the highest-paid contestants this season, earning Rs 17.5 lakh per week, which translates to about Rs 2.5 lakh per episode, as per the same report.

Career Highlights

7/7
7/7
Career Highlights

Apart from his popular role in Anupamaa, Gaurav also participated in Celebrity MasterChef, further boosting his fame and income.

(All Images: Instagram)

Gaurav KhannaAkanksha ChamolaBigg Boss 19Akanksha Chamola Visits Bigg Boss 19Gaurav Khanna net worthAkanksha Chamola net worthGaurav Khanna Akanksha ChamolaGaurav Khanna Akanksha Chamola love storyEntertainmentbigg boss 19 highest paid contestant
