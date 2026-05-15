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NewsPhotosWhat is the price of these high-priced watches owned by top Indian celebs? Shah Rukh's diamond watch to Ranveer Singh's limited edition Audemars Piguet - In Pics
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What is the price of these high-priced watches owned by top Indian celebs? Shah Rukh's diamond watch to Ranveer Singh's limited edition Audemars Piguet - In Pics

What is the price of these high-priced watches owned by top Indian celebs? From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor - check out all names: 

 

Updated:May 15, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
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Most expensive watches owned by celebs

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Most expensive watches owned by celebs

Most expensive watches owned by celebs: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the compilation of Indian celebrities who own very expensive watches worth crores. From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor - check out all names: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

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Shah Rukh Khan's Watches

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Shah Rukh Khan's Watches

According to Siasat.com, SRK is a proud owner of these high-priced watches including: 

Patek Philippe Minute Repeater Perpetual Calendar (around Rs 24.75 crore). Richard Mille RM67-01 (around Rs 1.93 crore). Audemars Piguet Royal Oak (blue ceramic, sapphires) (around Rs 5 crore)

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Salman Khan's expensive watch

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Salman Khan's expensive watch

Bhaijaan owns a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Haute Joaillerie (around Rs 64.43 crore) – Features rainbow gemstones and diamonds.

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Ranveer Singh's expensive watch

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Ranveer Singh's expensive watch

Dhurandhar actor is a proud owner of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar 'Luminary Edition (around Rs 2 crore).

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Ranbir Kapoor's expensive watch

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Ranbir Kapoor's expensive watch

Ranbir Kapoor owns a Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar Chronograph priced around Rs 6.48 crore, reportedly.

(Pic Courtesy: Luxury Shots/Instagram)

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Jr NTR

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Jr NTR

Pan-India star Jr NTR is a proud owner of Richard Mille RM40-01 McLaren Speedtail Automatic Tourbillon. According to Siasat.com, the watch is priced at Rs. 8.93 crore ($1 million).

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Hardik Panddya's expensive watch

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Hardik Panddya's expensive watch

The stylish Indian cricketer owns a Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time (blue diamonds worth Rs 43.83 crore) or Richard Mille RM 27-02 (priced around Rs 6.9 crore). 

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Badshah's watch

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Badshah's watch

The rapper owns a bold and futuristic piece- Richard Mille RM53-01 Tourbillon Pablo Mac Donough (around Rs 24.85 crore).

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Most expensive celeb watchesEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan expensive watchesmost expensive watchesRanveer Singh
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