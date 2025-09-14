Advertisement
NewsPhotosWhat’s Coming On Netflix This Week (Sept 15–21)? Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood, S.W.A.T. Season 8, Black Rabbit – Check Full List
What’s Coming On Netflix This Week (Sept 15–21)? Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood, S.W.A.T. Season 8, Black Rabbit – Check Full List

It’s a new week, which means fresh arrivals on Netflix. The schedule of titles arriving between September 15 and September 21, 2025, is packed with excitement, featuring Aryan Khan’s much-awaited Bollywood series, new seasons of popular dramas, and international originals.
Updated:Sep 14, 2025, 09:11 AM IST
September 15

September 15

Call the Midwife Season 14: Starting September 15, the latest season of Call the Midwife lands on Netflix. The series follows midwives working in London’s East End during the 1950s.

 

September 15

September 15

S.W.A.T. Season 8: The latest season of this thrilling series will see Sergeant Daniel and his LAPD team take on dangerous criminals while protecting the public from imminent threats.

Nashville Seasons 1–6: Big drop alert! All six seasons of Nashville will be uploaded on September 15.

September 17

September 17

1670 Season 2: Netflix will release the second season of the Polish comedy-satire 1670, which cleverly takes a jibe at feudal society.

Next Gen Chef: This one’s for cooking show fans, tune in to watch a cutthroat culinary competition unfold.

September 17

September 17

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen: Also dropping the same day is this sports documentary, following father-son duo Barry and Eddie Hearn as they take their heavyweight sports promotion company to new heights.

 

September 18

September 18

 The B**ds of Bollywood: The most anticipated release of the week,  Aryan Khan’s The B**ds of Bollywood premieres September 18. This satirical action-comedy boasts a star-studded cast and cameo appearances.

Platonic: The American comedy series Platonic also joins the lineup on September 18.

September 18

September 18

Black Rabbit: This crime thriller follows a rising-star restaurateur who is dragged into New York’s criminal underworld when his chaotic brother returns to town.

Same Day with Someone: This drama navigates the journey of a museum curator who keeps reliving her worst day ever and must figure out how to break free from the vicious cycle.

September 19

September 19

Billionaires’ Bunker: This crime drama explores a group of billionaires who take refuge in a luxury bunker as World War III looms.

Haunted Hotel: An animated horror-comedy about a single mom running a haunted hotel, helped by the ghost of her late brother.

September 19

September 19

She Said Maybe: This drama follows Mavi, a German-raised woman who discovers her Turkish noble heritage and enters a world of luxury.

Cobweb: The supernatural horror film Cobweb also joins the lineup on September 19.

What Released Last Week?

What Released Last Week?

Last week also had an interesting lineup of releases, including: Inspector Zende, Her Mother's Killer, and India’s highest-grossing film Saiyaara.

(All Images: Netflix/ IMDB)

