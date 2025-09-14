What’s Coming On Netflix This Week (Sept 15–21)? Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood, S.W.A.T. Season 8, Black Rabbit – Check Full List
September 15
Call the Midwife Season 14: Starting September 15, the latest season of Call the Midwife lands on Netflix. The series follows midwives working in London’s East End during the 1950s.
S.W.A.T. Season 8: The latest season of this thrilling series will see Sergeant Daniel and his LAPD team take on dangerous criminals while protecting the public from imminent threats.
Nashville Seasons 1–6: Big drop alert! All six seasons of Nashville will be uploaded on September 15.
September 17
1670 Season 2: Netflix will release the second season of the Polish comedy-satire 1670, which cleverly takes a jibe at feudal society.
Next Gen Chef: This one’s for cooking show fans, tune in to watch a cutthroat culinary competition unfold.
Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen: Also dropping the same day is this sports documentary, following father-son duo Barry and Eddie Hearn as they take their heavyweight sports promotion company to new heights.
September 18
The B**ds of Bollywood: The most anticipated release of the week, Aryan Khan’s The B**ds of Bollywood premieres September 18. This satirical action-comedy boasts a star-studded cast and cameo appearances.
Platonic: The American comedy series Platonic also joins the lineup on September 18.
Black Rabbit: This crime thriller follows a rising-star restaurateur who is dragged into New York’s criminal underworld when his chaotic brother returns to town.
Same Day with Someone: This drama navigates the journey of a museum curator who keeps reliving her worst day ever and must figure out how to break free from the vicious cycle.
September 19
Billionaires’ Bunker: This crime drama explores a group of billionaires who take refuge in a luxury bunker as World War III looms.
Haunted Hotel: An animated horror-comedy about a single mom running a haunted hotel, helped by the ghost of her late brother.
She Said Maybe: This drama follows Mavi, a German-raised woman who discovers her Turkish noble heritage and enters a world of luxury.
Cobweb: The supernatural horror film Cobweb also joins the lineup on September 19.
What Released Last Week?
Last week also had an interesting lineup of releases, including: Inspector Zende, Her Mother's Killer, and India’s highest-grossing film Saiyaara.
(All Images: Netflix/ IMDB)
