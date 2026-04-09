What ‘Still Alive’ reveals about Samay Raina: 5 viral lines winning the internet, the BeerBiceps row, his net worth, and Kashmiri Pandit roots
The BeerBiceps question that shook the internet
Samay Raina’s show landed in controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?”
Addressing the backlash, Samay revealed that the question had been asked multiple times during the shoot, along with several other bizarre prompts. He claimed he had removed most of the inappropriate content during editing.
“From my point of view, I had removed 99 per cent of the inappropriate content,” he said.
Apoorva Mukhija’s comeback: The price of women standing up
The comedian has been widely praised for supporting Apoorva Mukhija after she hit back at a contestant who made sexist remarks.
Calling it a “rare win” in a deeply patriarchal setup, Samay described the moment as powerful. He recalled getting goosebumps and even celebrating by popping a party popper over her head.
“Three FIRs. That’s the price of women standing up for themselves,” he said.
On Habitat Centre controversy
Samay revealed that he was in the US on his first major tour when the controversy broke. While he initially tried to remain composed, he admitted he broke down after watching a video sent by comedian Balraj’s wife.
Narrating the incident, he said that Balraj’s elderly parents—who run the venue—were seen pleading with police despite not being at fault.
He shared that the video deeply affected him, leaving him in tears.
‘Every joke is a tiny revolution’
The comedian also spoke about his identity as a Kashmiri Pandit and the larger socio-political context around it. Referencing the 1990 exodus, he delivered a line that resonated widely:
“You only fight when the fight is fair. When the fight is not fair, you walk away—that’s Kashmiri Pandit wisdom.”
‘Detach yourself and do your work’
Samay concluded the special with a life lesson that especially struck a chord with Gen Z audiences.
“Whatever you are doing, 9 to 5, startup, business, don’t do it by heart, do it with your mind. Detach yourself and do it,” he said.
He added that people often label time spent with family as “unproductive,” while glorifying work. In reality, he suggested, meaningful time with loved ones holds far greater value.
Net worth and rise
According to multiple reports, Samay Raina’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 140 crore and Rs195 crore (approximately $16.5 million to $23 million). His income streams include YouTube, live shows, brand endorsements, and other ventures.
Kashmiri roots and family background
Samay Raina comes from a Kashmiri Pandit family that survived the 1990s Kashmir exodus. His father, Rajesh Raina, is a journalist, while his mother, Sweety Raina, has been a strong pillar of support in his life.
Born in Jammu and raised in Hyderabad, Samay has often spoken about growing up in a sensitive environment and being deeply protective of his family.
Recently, he also opened up about how the controversy affected his mother, sharing an emotional moment where he broke down while recounting her reaction.
(All images: Instagram)
Trending Photos