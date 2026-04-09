What ‘Still Alive’ reveals about Samay Raina: 5 viral lines winning the internet, the BeerBiceps row, his net worth, and Kashmiri Pandit roots

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Samay Raina’s show landed in controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?”

Addressing the backlash, Samay revealed that the question had been asked multiple times during the shoot, along with several other bizarre prompts. He claimed he had removed most of the inappropriate content during editing.

“From my point of view, I had removed 99 per cent of the inappropriate content,” he said.