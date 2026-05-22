What's new on Netflix? Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, Desi Bling, Money Heist Berlin, and more titles you shouldn't miss

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Set in the rural town of Jhamli, Haryana, Kartavya follows Pawan, a sincere and duty-bound Station House Officer played by Saif Ali Khan. His life takes a dramatic turn on his 40th birthday when he is assigned security duty for a journalist investigating the influential and controversial godman Anand Shri. The situation spirals into chaos when the journalist is killed in a sudden shootout, while his colleague Ashok, played by Sanjay Mishra, is left injured, pushing Pawan into a deeper web of crime and conspiracy.