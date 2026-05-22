What's new on Netflix? Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, Desi Bling, Money Heist Berlin, and more titles you shouldn't miss
Netflix has rolled out a fresh lineup of new releases across genres, offering something for every kind of viewer. From high-octane thrillers and gripping crime dramas to glossy reality entertainment, the platform’s latest additions are already generating buzz. Check the full list below to see what’s new on the OTT giant:
The Wonderfools
Set in 1999 amid Y2K panic, the series follows a group of awkward small-town residents who unexpectedly gain flawed superpowers after a mysterious incident. As chaos unfolds in Haeseong City, the unlikely heroes must learn to work together to stop a dangerous villain threatening their town.
The Middle
The hit ABC sitcom The Middle follows the everyday life of the Heck family, a lower-middle-class, slightly dysfunctional household living in the fictional town of Orson, Indiana. The series humorously captures their ongoing struggles with finances, work-life balance, and the challenges of raising three very different children while trying to keep family life together.
Desi Bling
Desi Bling is a reality television series that offers a glimpse into the extravagant lives of wealthy Indian expatriates living in Dubai. The show highlights their lavish lifestyles and high-end luxury while also delving into the personal drama, relationship conflicts, gossip, and shifting social dynamics within their exclusive social circle.
Kartavya
Set in the rural town of Jhamli, Haryana, Kartavya follows Pawan, a sincere and duty-bound Station House Officer played by Saif Ali Khan. His life takes a dramatic turn on his 40th birthday when he is assigned security duty for a journalist investigating the influential and controversial godman Anand Shri. The situation spirals into chaos when the journalist is killed in a sudden shootout, while his colleague Ashok, played by Sanjay Mishra, is left injured, pushing Pawan into a deeper web of crime and conspiracy.
Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha
Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha (also titled Raw and Uncut) is the extended and uncensored digital version of director Aditya Dhar’s hit spy-thriller franchise Dhurandhar, including Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The special editions feature additional scenes, intense action sequences, and unfiltered content not shown in the theatrical releases.
Money Heist Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine
In the Money Heist spin-off, Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, Berlin reunites his trusted crew in Seville for an ambitious two-stage heist centred around Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic painting The Lady with an Ermine. The elaborate operation is part of Berlin’s plan to take revenge on a wealthy Duke and Duchess who try to blackmail him, leading to a high-stakes battle of deception, strategy, and betrayal.
We Are All Trying Here
The story explores themes of identity, emotional struggles, relationships, and personal growth as a group of individuals attempt to navigate life’s uncertainties while searching for belonging and purpose.
(All Images: IMDb)
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