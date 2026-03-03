When Bollywood got inspired by Hollywood & Korean cinema: 10 famous Hindi movies you thought here originals but....are copied!
10 Bollywood films copied by Hollywood: Today, in this feature let's take a look at 10 famous Hindi films which struck a chord with the masses but where heavily inspired by Hollywood and Korean cinema. Most starred A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar. Take a look here:
Salaam-e-Ishq (2007) – Love Actually (2003)
Salaam-e-Ishq is a romantic drama film directed by Nikkhil Advani, marking his second directorial venture after Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). An unofficial remake of Love Actually (2003), the film features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Ayesha Takia, Shannon Esra, Sohail Khan and Isha Koppikar.
Pyar To Hona Hi Tha (1998) – French Kiss (1995)
Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha is a 1998 romantic comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee, starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The film is an unofficial remake of the 1995 film French Kiss, starring Meg Ryan and Kevin Kline.
Partner (2007) – Hitch (2005)
Partner is a romantic comedy film directed by David Dhawan. The story of the film was inspired by the 2005 American film Hitch starring Will Smith. The Bollywood film stars Govinda, Salman Khan, Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.
Murder (2004) – Unfaithful (2002)
Murder is an erotic thriller film, directed by Anurag Basu. It is the first installment in the Murder film series. Based on the 2002 American film Unfaithful, which was itself inspired by the 1969 French film The Unfaithful Wife, it stars Emraan Hashmi, Ashmit Patel and Mallika Sherawat.
Kaante ( 2002) - Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Kaante is an heist action thriller film co-written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film had an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kumar Gaurav, Namrata Singh Gujral, Rati Agnihotri, Rohit Roy, Isha Koppikar and Malaika Arora.
Reservoir Dogs is a 1992 heist film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino in his feature-length directorial debut. It stars Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney, Michael Madsen, Tarantino, and Edward Bunker as diamond thieves whose heist of a jewelry store goes terribly wrong.
Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) – Breaking Away (1979)
Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is a coming-of-age sports drama film, directed and co-written by Mansoor Khan. It stars Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Mamik Singh, Pooja Bedi and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The plot has similarities to the 1979 American film Breaking Away and is reportedly inspired by it.
Ek Villain (2014) – I Saw The Devil (2010)
Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story is a romantic psychological action thriller film directed by Mohit Suri. It is loosely inspired by the 2010 South Korean action-thriller film I Saw the Devil. The Hindi version featured Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.
Dushman (1998) – Eye for an Eye (1996)
Dushman is a psychological thriller film directed by Tanuja Chandra starring Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, and Ashutosh Rana. The film is a remake of Hollywood film Eye for an Eye.
Baazigar (1993) – A Kiss Before Dying (1991)
Baazigar is a romantic thriller film directed by Abbas–Mustan featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Dalip Tahil and Raakhee. The film follows a young man (played by Khan) seeking to avenge the fall of his family by going on a murderous rampage.
The movie is loosely based on the 1991 film A Kiss Before Dying which was adapted from Ira Levin's 1953 novel of same name.
Aitraaz (2004) – Disclosure (1994)
Aitraaz is a romantic psychological thriller film directed by Abbas–Mustan. It stars Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor. It was loosely based on the 1994 film Disclosure.
