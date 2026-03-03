When Bollywood got inspired by Hollywood & Korean cinema: 10 famous Hindi movies you thought here originals but....are copied!

6 / 11

Kaante ( 2002) - Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Kaante is an heist action thriller film co-written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film had an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kumar Gaurav, Namrata Singh Gujral, Rati Agnihotri, Rohit Roy, Isha Koppikar and Malaika Arora.

Reservoir Dogs is a 1992 heist film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino in his feature-length directorial debut. It stars Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney, Michael Madsen, Tarantino, and Edward Bunker as diamond thieves whose heist of a jewelry store goes terribly wrong.