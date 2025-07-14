Advertisement
When Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction: 7 Must-Watch Thrillers Allegedly Based On True Events

These films blend gripping storytelling with chilling realities, often shedding light on mysteries or disturbing truths.
Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
Facts Meets Fiction

Facts Meets Fiction

From serial killers to courtroom dramas, these thrillers don’t just entertain, they provoke thought, outrage, and empathy.

 

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Inspired by real-life serial killer Raman Raghav, who terrorised Mumbai in the 1960s.

An intense psychological thriller that reimagines the killer’s story in a modern setting, blurring lines between good and evil.

Lost Girls (2020)

Lost Girls (2020)

Based on the book “Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery” by Robert Kolker

A mother’s desperate search for her missing daughter uncovers a string of unsolved murders and exposes police indifference toward sex workers.

Zodiac (2007)

Zodiac (2007)

Based on the non-fiction books by Robert Graysmith, a cartoonist who investigated the case.

This slow-burning thriller follows journalists and cops obsessed with catching the elusive Zodiac Killer terrorising San Francisco.

The Good Nurse (2022)

The Good Nurse (2022)

Based on the book “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder” by Charles Graeber

A quiet hospital hides a serial killer nurse. One colleague risks everything to expose him and the healthcare system that enabled him.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019)

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019)

Based on the memoir “The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy” by Elizabeth Kendall.

Told through the eyes of Ted Bundy's long-time girlfriend, this chilling film explores the charming façade of a man hiding monstrous crimes.

Raazi (2018)

Raazi (2018)

Based on the novel “Calling Sehmat” by Harinder Sikka.

A young Indian woman marries into a Pakistani military family as a spy during the 1971 war, navigating secrets, loyalty, and love in enemy territory.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

Based on real courtroom transcripts and events surrounding the 1969 trial of anti-war protesters.

This gripping courtroom drama reveals how a protest turned into a political showdown, echoing themes of justice and civil unrest. (All Images: YouTube Still)

