Negar is an Iranian-born Norwegian actress who shot to fame in India after she was seen in 'Chadti Jawani Meri Chaal Mastani' remix with 'The Ketchup Song' in 2003. She has studied Bachelor's in Marketing & Advertising and reportedly has two master's degrees in international business and film & television.

Negar featured as a controversial contestant in the Norwegian version of the 'Paradise Hotel' reality show, where she was accused of having multiple plastic surgeries. However, she denied the rumours and claimed that she had not undergone any surgery, reportedly.