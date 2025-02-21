Where Is 'Chadti Jawani' Girl Negar Khan? Sahil Khan's Ex-Wife Looks Unrecognisable In Then & Now Pics
Meet Negar Khan, Sahil Khan's Ex-Wife: Today, let's find out more about model-actress Negar Khan, who was deported from India to Norway.
Meet 'Chadti Jawani' Girl Negar Khan
Remember Negar Khan? Yes, the hot and glamourous girl who was seen in 'Chadti Jawani Meri Chaal Mastani' remix music video along with 2 other models. The song was her claim-to-fame and later she appeared in a few item numbers and cameos in Hindi films. She married actor Sahil Khan but soon got divorced and was deported from India to Norway. In other news, Sahil, known for movies Style and Xcuse Me, recently married 22-year-old Milena Alexandra from Belarus. The grand wedding ceremonies ( as per Islam and Christian rituals) took place in Dubai. Today, let's find out more about his first wife and model Negar Khan:
Who Is Negar Khan?
Negar is an Iranian-born Norwegian actress who shot to fame in India after she was seen in 'Chadti Jawani Meri Chaal Mastani' remix with 'The Ketchup Song' in 2003. She has studied Bachelor's in Marketing & Advertising and reportedly has two master's degrees in international business and film & television.
Negar featured as a controversial contestant in the Norwegian version of the 'Paradise Hotel' reality show, where she was accused of having multiple plastic surgeries. However, she denied the rumours and claimed that she had not undergone any surgery, reportedly.
Sahil Khan's Ex-Wife
In 2004, Negar Khan married Sahil Khan but the two got divorced in 2005 after deciding mutually as per several reports. Sahil, known for movies Style and Xcuse Me, recently married 22-year-old Milena Alexandra from Belarus. The grand wedding ceremonies ( as per Islam and Christian rituals) took place in Dubai.
Where Is Negar Khan Now?
Negar was reportedly deported from India to Norway in 2005 for allegedly providing false documents to procure her work visa. She had been working while on a tourist visa. However, she and Sahil Khan claimed that she had married him and hence was eligible to become an Indian national.
A look at her social media account gives a peek into her life where she seems to have become an internet celebrity making dance videos quote often. Her IG Bio reads 'movie actress, model, singer, MUA, film editor and dancer.
Negar Khan's Controversies
She was in the news for allegedly posing topless for the Norwegian men's magazine VI Menn in 2004. Later, she denied shooting for it and claimed that the pictures had been morphed and manipulated.
Secondly, her deportation from India made headlines as she allegedly had been working in the country on her tourist visa. Her claim-to-fame song 'Chadti Jawani Meri Chaal Mastani' remix music video was also criticized for promoting obscenity back then.
Negar Khan's Celebrity Shows
The model-actress featured as a contestant in Paradise Hotel, 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'s Indian version 'Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao' in 2009. In 2012, she was last seen in the Bollywood film '3 Bachelors' co-starring Sharman Joshi, Riya Sen and Raima Sen.
Trending Photos