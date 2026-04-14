Which Bollywood actor has given the most number of flops despite winning National awards? He has done 350 films, married twice, has 4 children... His name is

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The veteran actor was first married to actress Helena Luke in 1979, but after four months of marriage the couple separated and filed for a divorce. He then married actress Yogeeta Bali in 1979. Together, they have four children: Mimoh, Ushmey, Namashi Chakraborty, and an adopted daughter Dishani Chakraborty.

Despite his flops, Mithun is regarded as one of the most popular and successful actors of Indian cinema.