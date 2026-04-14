Which Bollywood actor has given the most number of flops despite winning National awards? He has done 350 films, married twice, has 4 children... His name is
Today, in this series, let's try to know more about this famous Indian actor who delivered 33 flops in a row but yet won National awards.
Meet actor with maximum flops
Meet actor with maximum flops: In a career spanning 5 decades, this iconic Hindi film star not only featured in some 350 odd movies but also became known for his unique dancing style. Today, in this series, let's try to know more about this famous Indian actor who delivered 33 flops in a row but yet won National awards for his iconic performances on-screen. Can you guess his name?
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Meet actor with most flops
The iconic Mithun Chakraborty has worked in over 350 films, spanning over five decades. He worked in Hindi and Bengali languages, and a few in Odia, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Punjabi respectively. His major breakthrough role came with Bengali film Nadi Theke Sagare (1978). He made his acting debut with Mrigayaa (1976), directed by Mrinal Sen, for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. According to TOI, he delivered as many as 33 consecutive flops between 1993 and 1998 in a row.
Mithun Chakraborty's rise
He became a sensation with his 1982 film Disco Dancer, which was a major box office success in India and the Soviet Union. This was followed by his heart-touching performance in Agneepath won him the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1990.
Mithun Chakraborty's educational background
Born into a Bengali Hindu family in Kolkata, West Bengal. He studied at Oriental Seminary and then earned his B.Sc. degree in Chemistry from Scottish Church College in Kolkata. After that, he attended and graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune.
Mithun Chakraborty's marriages & kids
The veteran actor was first married to actress Helena Luke in 1979, but after four months of marriage the couple separated and filed for a divorce. He then married actress Yogeeta Bali in 1979. Together, they have four children: Mimoh, Ushmey, Namashi Chakraborty, and an adopted daughter Dishani Chakraborty.
Despite his flops, Mithun is regarded as one of the most popular and successful actors of Indian cinema.
Other Bollywood actors with most flops
According to several reports, here's a list of actors with most consecutive flop films:
1. Mithun Chakraborty - 33 consecutive flops (1993-1998)
2. Akshay Kumar - 16 consecutive flops (1997-1999) & current streak of 9 (2021-2025)
3. Jeetendra - 14 consecutive flops (1984-1988)
4. AjayDevgn - 13 consecutive flops (1999-2002)
5. Govinda - 12 consecutive flops (2000-2006)
6. AmitabhBachchan - 11 consecutive flops (1971-1973)
7. Sunny Deol - 10 consecutive flops (1998–2007).
Mithun Chakraborty's television stint
After the success of the Bengali competitive dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance, he came up with Dance India Dance. This Indian dance competition show initially featured a panel of judges composed of Terrence Lewis, Remo D'Souza and Geeta Kapoor while Mithun Da would overseen as the head jury member. He was also the Grand Master of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, as well as the host of the reality show Dadagiri Unlimited. He replaced Sourav Ganguly as the host of this show. He hosted the Bengali version of Bigg Boss and Rannaghore Rockstar. He made his acting debut on TV with the comedy show The Drama Company.
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