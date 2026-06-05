Which Indian actresses are lawyers in real-life? Bigg Boss fame star to South Indian beauty - 5 celebs who hold LLB degrees

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Kunickaa Sadanand

The veteran actress and Bigg Boss fame Kunickaa Sadanand has worked in movies and television shows for decades. She completed her LLB in 2018 and LLM in 2020. She has been actively involved in social activities like AIDS awareness campaigns for the last 20 years. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and a Master of Laws (LLM) specializing in Human Rights from the University of Mumbai, as well as a postgraduate degree in Forensics and Criminology from NALSAR University of Law.