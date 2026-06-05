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NewsPhotosWhich Indian actresses are lawyers in real-life? Bigg Boss fame star to South Indian beauty - 5 celebs who hold LLB degrees
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Which Indian actresses are lawyers in real-life? Bigg Boss fame star to South Indian beauty - 5 celebs who hold LLB degrees

5 celebs who hold LLB degrees: From MBBS, UPSC to LLBs - let's take a look at famous 5 actresses in India who are lawyers in real life.

Updated:Jun 05, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
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Meet Indian actress who are lawyers

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Meet Indian actress who are lawyers

Meet Indian actress who are lawyers: While actors usually get ample opportunities to play various characters on-screen through their movies and shows, there are some who hold impressive professional degrees. From MBBS, UPSC to LLBs - let's take a look at famous 5 actresses in India who are lawyers in real life. Can you name all in the list?

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

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Santhi Mayadevi

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Santhi Mayadevi

Santhi Mayadevi

Santhi Mayadevi is a famous Malayalam actress who has featured in movies including Drishyam 2 (2021) and Neru (2023) which she co-wrote also. She made her debut in alongside Mammootty in Ganagandharvan (2019). She holds a Bachelor of Laws from the Kerala Law Academy and is a practicing advocate. She actively balances her film career as an actress and screenwriter with legal work.

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Priya Mondal

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Priya Mondal

Priya Mondal

Priya Mondal is a known Bengali television shows like Sanjher Baati, Phagun Bou. She graduated with a degree in law from Kolkata's Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College in 2015.

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Malvika Sharma

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Malvika Sharma

Malvika Sharma

Tollywood actress made her debut with Nela Ticket (2018) alongside Ravi Teja, followed by Red (2021). She got her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Rizvi Law College in Mumbai. She has also secured her license from the Bar Council and practices as a junior advocate. 

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Kunickaa Sadanand

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Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa Sadanand

The veteran actress and Bigg Boss fame Kunickaa Sadanand has worked in movies and television shows for decades. She completed her LLB in 2018 and LLM in 2020. She has been actively involved in social activities like AIDS awareness campaigns for the last 20 years. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and a Master of Laws (LLM) specializing in Human Rights from the University of Mumbai, as well as a postgraduate degree in Forensics and Criminology from NALSAR University of Law.

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Elena Fernandes

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Elena Fernandes

Elena Fernandes

Model-actress and Philanthropist Elena Fernandes appeared in Kapoor & Sons holds a law degree from King's College London and pursued further legal practice courses in the UK before stepping into the entertainment industry.

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Indian actresses who are lawyersActresses who are lawyerseducational qualification of actorsEntertainmentactors who have LLB degrees
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