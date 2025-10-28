Who Am I? 34-Year-Old Stunning Actress Who Was A UPSC Aspirant, School Topper Before Joining Films; Worked With John Abraham, Jr NTR, Naga Chaitanya!
Who Am I? Today, let's talk dig deeper about an actress who was a UPSC aspirant during her study years. A class topper, who had no intention of getting into the acting business - today, she is a big name in South films and Bollywood. She has worked with all the A-listers including John Abraham, Shahid Kapoor, Jr NTR and Naga Chaitanya among others.
Meet Actress Who Was A UPSC Aspirant
Raashii Khanna made her acting debut in a supporting role with the Hindi film Madras Cafe (2013) by Shoojit Sircar and later appeared in Telugu film Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014). She was an academic topper during her schooling and college days. Raashii Khanna aspired to become an IAS officer. It was during her college days, she tried a hand at copywriting for advertisements, before she made her venture into acting in various advertisements prior to films.
Raashii Khanna's Educational Qualification
The actress hails from Delhi and did her schooling from St Mark's Senior Secondary Public School. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with honours in English at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi.
Raashii Khanna's Upcoming Projects
Raashii Khanna has Talaakhon Mein Ek alongside Vikrant Massey in the pipeline. In Telugu films, she has Telusu Kada alongside Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Srinidhi Shetty, Ustaad Bhagat Singh starring Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela.
She is filming for an untitled Hindi web-series and has - 120 Bahadur, opposite Farhan Akhtar, scheduled to be released theatrically in November 2025, and Bridge starring R Madhavan.
Raashii Khanna's Net Worth
Raashii Khanna's estimated net worth in 2025 is around Rs 55 to Rs 58 crore, with income primarily from films and brand endorsements. According to Daily Jagran, Raashii Khanna charges somewhere around Rs 75 lakh to Rs 2 Crore per film.
Raashii Khanna's Filmography
Raashii Khanna's successful films include Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014), Bengal Tiger (2015), Supreme (2016), Jai Lava Kusa (2017), Tholi Prema (2018), Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018), Venky Mama (2019), Prati Roju Pandage (2019), Thiruchitrambalam (2022), Sardar (2022) and Aranmanai 4 (2024). She also starred in the Hindi streaming series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (2022) and Farzi (2023).
