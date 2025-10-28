Who Am I? 34-Year-Old Stunning Actress Who Was A UPSC Aspirant, School Topper Before Joining Films; Worked With John Abraham, Jr NTR, Naga Chaitanya!

4 / 6

Raashii Khanna has Talaakhon Mein Ek alongside Vikrant Massey in the pipeline. In Telugu films, she has Telusu Kada alongside Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Srinidhi Shetty, Ustaad Bhagat Singh starring Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela.

She is filming for an untitled Hindi web-series and has - 120 Bahadur, opposite Farhan Akhtar, scheduled to be released theatrically in November 2025, and Bridge starring R Madhavan.