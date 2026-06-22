/Who am I? 41-year-old 'Dhurandhar' with 3 back-to-back FLOPS is now India's 'highest-paid actor'; topples Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan & Rajinikanth in the race

Meet India's Highest-Paid actor?

It is none other than Ranveer Singh - all thanks to his power performance in Dhurandhar 1 and 2. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Dhurandhar franchise earned a massive Rs 3200 crore gross worldwide, including over Rs 1900 crore net domestic collection. Earlier, it was being reported that the actor had let go of his usual fee for the film and opted for a profit-sharing model instead. Reportedly, he invested his own money too when the production went over budget - increasing his profit share in the two films.

The HT report adds that as per trade estimates, taking distribution share, theatrical bonus, and earnings from digital rights, satellite rights, and music rights into account - Ranveer Singh's fee comes out to Rs 325 crore for the two films. The major portion has gone to the studios, followed by the director Aditya Dhar.

This makes Ranveer’s share as the highest among the cast and also the highest for an Indian actor for a single production.