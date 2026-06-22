/Who am I? 41-year-old 'Dhurandhar' with 3 back-to-back FLOPS is now India's 'highest-paid actor'; topples Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan & Rajinikanth in the race

Who am I? At 41, he is all set to welcome his second child with A-lister actress wife. Too much hint already out - take a guess!
Who am I? Today, in this series, can you guess the celebrity who after witnessing three back-to-back flops has finally found his top slot. He smashed the box office with his 2 super successful hits from a franchise recently. At 41, he is all set to welcome his second child with A-lister actress wife. Too much hint already out - take a guess!
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
It is none other than Ranveer Singh - all thanks to his power performance in Dhurandhar 1 and 2. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Dhurandhar franchise earned a massive Rs 3200 crore gross worldwide, including over Rs 1900 crore net domestic collection. Earlier, it was being reported that the actor had let go of his usual fee for the film and opted for a profit-sharing model instead. Reportedly, he invested his own money too when the production went over budget - increasing his profit share in the two films.
The HT report adds that as per trade estimates, taking distribution share, theatrical bonus, and earnings from digital rights, satellite rights, and music rights into account - Ranveer Singh's fee comes out to Rs 325 crore for the two films. The major portion has gone to the studios, followed by the director Aditya Dhar.
This makes Ranveer’s share as the highest among the cast and also the highest for an Indian actor for a single production.
Earlier, the highest-paid Indian actor tag was safely with South megastar Rajinikanth, who earned over Rs 250 crore from his 2024 blockbuster Jailer. This was followed by Pushpa fame Allu Arjun and Prabhas who reportedly took home over Rs 200 crore each for - Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD.
Ranveer has also raced past the 3 Khans - Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir in the highest-paid actor battle. Shah Rukh Khan raked in around Rs 200 crore each for Pathaan and Jawan - making him the highest-paid Bollywood star since 2023. Similarly, the titles were held by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan before that.
Before turning his career around with the historic blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh experienced three notable box-office setbacks: 83 (2021), Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022), and Cirkus (2022).
He studied at HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. Later, he went to the United States where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Telecommunications from Indiana University Bloomington in 2008. Soon after this, Ranveer Singh worked for a few years in advertising as a copywriter, with agencies like O&M and J Walter Thompson.