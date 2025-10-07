Who Am I? 59-Year-Old Bollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor With Staggering Rs 2900 Cr Net Worth, Has Dated Top Actresses But 'Never Kissed' On-Screen
One of the most highest-paid Indian actors today in India started off from just Rs 75. Guess who is the actor we are talking about?
Who Am I? Guess The Actor
Actor Who Has Never Kissed In Films: At 59, he is still the most eligible bachelor of Bollywood with massive stardom and Box Office numbers backing his credit story. He has a staggering net worth Of Rs 2900 crore, and has dated some of the most-talked about gorgeous actresses. However, he still follows his 'no kissing on-screen' policy. One of the most highest-paid Indian actors today in India started off from just Rs 75. Guess who is the actor we are talking about?
Meet Salman Khan - Most Eligible Bachelor
Born to screenwriter Salim Khan and his first wife Sushila Charak aka Salma Khan, Salman Khan was brought up in both faiths. Salman Khan made his screen debut in 1988 in Biwi Ho To Aisi and played the main lead in Sooraj Barjatya's romantic musical Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Bhagyashree in 1989. His success story began from 80s and the rest as they say is history. He has evolved over the years with his super stardom reaching new heights and remains unmatched forever. He has dated many actresses but never got married.
No Kissing Policy On-Screen
Salman Khan strictly follows the 'no kissing policy'. Once, in an old interview with Rediff, the actor candidly revealed, that he wouldn’t be comfortable in doing intimate scenes or horror films. He said, "No. I get scared of horror films. No sex yet, no horror yet." In another incident on the The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma quipped about the 'no-kissing' rule. The superstar said, “Dekho kiss toh main karta nahi screen pe toh mujhe toh koi farak padta nai (Look, I don't kiss on screen, it doesn't make any difference to me)."
Salman Khan's Dating History
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been linked to several women over the years. Some of his known high-profile affairs include dating actresses including Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, and Katrina Kaif. Reportedly, initially in his career, he has also been linked to Somy Ali and Iulia Vantur.
Salman Khan's First Salary
In an interview with a news agency , Salman one revealed in 2017, "My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in Taj hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun. Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later."
Salman Khan's Staggering Net Worth
The bhaijaan estimated net worth is reported to be Rs 2900 crore ($ 364 million)as per Forbes India data. OTT play suggests that the actor charges Rs 100 to 150 crore per film project. His several high-paying brand endorsements and super successful innings as Bigg Boss Host for several years adds up to his brand and net value.
Salman Khan's Car Collection
According to reports, Salman Khan is known to have many luxury cars, including BMWs, Audis, Mercedes-Benz, and Range Rovers. He also owns a bulletproof Nissan Patrol and a Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle.
Salman Khan's Being Human Foundation
Besides his successful acting career, he also bats for humanitarian causes through his charity, Being Human Foundation which was founded in 2007 - which provides education and healthcare services for the underprivileged in India.
The foundation has funded to treat children with congenital heart defects by partnering with Fortis Foundation and craniofacial deformities. It has provided drought relief in Maharashtra and blankets for flood victims in Kashmir, conducted free eye camps to provide cataract surgeries, and helped conduct bone-marrow donor registration camps in Mumbai, as per Wiki information.
