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NewsPhotosWho am I? 80s bold Tarzan girl who earned fame with Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jumma Chumma De' song, quit showbiz at career peak for marriage...where is she now?
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Who am I? 80s bold Tarzan girl who earned fame with Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jumma Chumma De' song, quit showbiz at career peak for marriage...where is she now?

Who am I? Guess the name: She worked with top Bollywood actors and has 'Jumma Chumma De De' to her credit - can you guess her name? Hint below:

 

Updated:May 25, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Who am I? Guess the name

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Who am I? Guess the name

Who am I? Guess the name: In this series about a celebrity, we will try to dig out more information about this famous yesteryear actress who swooned into the hearts of her fans back in 80s and 90s. In her illustrious movie career, she worked with top Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Jeetendra and Anil Kapoor among many others. She also has 'Jumma Chumma De De' to her credit - can you guess her name? Hint below:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still/Instagram)

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Who is Kimi Katkar?

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Who is Kimi Katkar?

Who is Kimi Katkar?

Kimi Katkar is daughter of actress Meena Fernandez who did movies including Sujatha, Bank Manager, Anari, Aar Paar, Amber and Milaap. Former model and 80s sensational actress Kimi has featured in over 50 films, including Adventures of Tarzan (1985) and Hum (1991). Kiki was active during the 1980s and the early 1990s. She has worked in A-listed actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Jeetendra and Anil Kapoor among many others in her movies.

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Kimi Katkar's hit on-screen pairings

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Kimi Katkar's hit on-screen pairings

Kimi Katkar's hit on-screen pairings

She was mostly paired with Anil Kapoor, Govinda and Aditya Pancholi. However, she has also worked with veterans including late actors Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor. Kimi's pairing with Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra and Shatrughan was also popular.

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Kimi Katkar's filmography

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Kimi Katkar's filmography

Kimi Katkar's filmography

Kimi made her acting debut in the 1985 film Patthar Dil as a supporting actress, this was followed by Adventures of Tarzan, where she played the lead opposite Hemant Birje. She featured in several hit movies including Mera Lahoo (1987), Dariya Dil (1988), Sone Pe Suhaaga (1988), Gair Kanooni (1989), Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii (1989) and Khoon Ka Karz (1991). 

The superhit track 'Jumma Chumma De' from 1991 release Hum (1991) featuring Kimi and Big B was sung by playback singers Sudesh Bhonsle and Kavita Krishnamurthy. 

1992 film Humlaa was her last on-screen appearance. She reportedly turned down Yash Chopra's Parampara which was later on done by Ramya Krishna did the role. Katkar quit showbiz world at the peak of her career after her marriage.

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About Kimi Katkar's husband and personal life

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About Kimi Katkar's husband and personal life

About Kimi Katkar's husband and personal life

Kimi Katkar quit showbiz world after her marriage to photographer and ad-filmmaker Shantanu Sheorey in 1992 and is settled in Melbourne, Australia. The couple has one son, Siddhanth.

On actress Sheeba's podcast in 2025, Kimi shared the reason behind her decision to quit the industry. "One of my main reasons to give up was that at that time I couldn't imagine balancing my professional and personal life together. At that time, you had to look single, be single, you couldn't date anybody because someone looking at you on screen should think that they are yours and things like that. I just realised, I have one life to life and lived all in one. I have been a model, I have been lucky enough to join the movies and then I acted with the best person (Amitabh Bachchan). I wanted to be a young mother," she said.

(Pic Courtesy: Facebook/Timeless Classic Cinema)

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Where is Kimi Katkar now?

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Where is Kimi Katkar now?

Where is Kimi Katkar now?

After marriage she moved to Australia, however, reports suggest she did move back to India and lived in Pune while her son completed education. On actress Sheeba's YouTube interview, Kimi revealed that she settled in Goa with her family and is relishing a peaceful life as a grandmother - sharing also about her new passion for baking.

After spending several years in Australia with her husband and son, she later returned to India and settled in Pune for her son’s education. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@poonamdhillon (right), fanclub (left))

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