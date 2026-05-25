Who am I? 80s bold Tarzan girl who earned fame with Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jumma Chumma De' song, quit showbiz at career peak for marriage...where is she now?

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Kimi Katkar's filmography

Kimi made her acting debut in the 1985 film Patthar Dil as a supporting actress, this was followed by Adventures of Tarzan, where she played the lead opposite Hemant Birje. She featured in several hit movies including Mera Lahoo (1987), Dariya Dil (1988), Sone Pe Suhaaga (1988), Gair Kanooni (1989), Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii (1989) and Khoon Ka Karz (1991).

The superhit track 'Jumma Chumma De' from 1991 release Hum (1991) featuring Kimi and Big B was sung by playback singers Sudesh Bhonsle and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

1992 film Humlaa was her last on-screen appearance. She reportedly turned down Yash Chopra's Parampara which was later on done by Ramya Krishna did the role. Katkar quit showbiz world at the peak of her career after her marriage.