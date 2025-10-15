Who Am I? A Star Kid Who Ditched Acting And Became An IAS Officer In Second Attempt, Got 5th Rank In UPSC CSE 2019, His Father Is A Famous South Star...
Star Kid Who Became An IAS Officer
Star Kid Who Became An IAS Officer: We have often heard success stories of students toiling hard, immersing themselves into studies and cracking the very coveted and dream job of becoming a civil servant and serving the nation. But very few star kids, opt for a path which is full of hardships and far away from glitz and glamour. In a surprising yet endearing story, we shall dig out more information about a famous actor's son who ditched the showbiz world and studied hard to crack the UPSC exam. Let's get started:
Meet Srutanjay Narayanan
Srutanjay Narayanan is a famous South director, producer, comedian, actor and mimicry artist Chinni Jayanth's son. But he is not just known by his father's name rather he earned a highly respected job for himself. Srutanjay Narayanan joined the administrative services after clearing the UPSC exams to become an IAS officer in his second attempt. He graduated from Guindy College of Engineering in Geographic Information Science and Cartography and then pursued a master’s degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies from Ashoka University. Srutanjay Narayanan got 75th rank in the UPSC CSE 2019, the results of which were declared in 2020.
Who is Chinni Jayanth
Chinni Jayanth has appeared in several Tamil films as a comedian and in supporting roles besides featuring in the main character parts as well. He is also a popular TV host of the shows including Sagalai Vs Ragalai, Kalakka Povathu Yaar and Asathapovathu Yaarui. He is also a recipient of the Kalaimamani award given by the Government of Tamil Nadu for excellence in the field of cinema. He received this award from the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a glittering function at Valluvar Kottam.
Srutanjay Narayanan's Professional Biodata
As per his linkedin profile, Srutanjay Narayanan as prior experience in managing a skill development project for a global MNC. His Master's degree focused in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies from Young India Fellowship. He further believes that 'we live in an ‘abundant’ timeframe in history where we can easily choose to build a fantastic ecosystem for everyone to excel. There’s a possibility to include and embrace multiplicities.'
What He Said After Cracking UPSC Exam...
Indian Masterminds quoted Srutanjay Narayanan as saying in an interaction with media soon after his UPSC results back in 2020, “Because of the application-based nature of the science, you can learn a little bit of everything. In that way, it is comparable to studying for UPSC.” He added, "It’s critical to have confidence in your optional subject because it provides you with some leverage while attempting to achieve a high rank."
Adding more, he said, "It is important to not stop and continue learning. Consistent practice compounds learning."
Importance Of Family Support
He credited his family and friends for providing constant support during the time of exam preparation. "It never hurts to have mentors you can contact. It can help you to stay encouraged throughout the process. Overall, all you have to do is trust the process and wait," he said.
He also opened up on taking help from others including 'my parents, friends, instructors, co-workers, and even cab drivers.'
Srutanjay Narayanan's Current Job Position
Srutanjay Narayanan serves as the 'Joint Chief Executive Officer' in Tamil Nadu e-governance agency, as per his LinkedIn update. Earlier, he was the Sub-Collector in Tiruppur district, Tamil Nadu.
Actor's IAS Officer Son
Son of veteran actor Chinni Jayanth, Srutanjay Narayanan has a strong social media presence as well. He has around 6407 followers on Instagram where he has posted about the work progress and has only limited presence with 8 postings so far.
