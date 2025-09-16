Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2960184https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/who-am-i-actress-born-to-a-hindu-father-and-christian-mother-got-married-to-an-ex-army-officer-now-leading-life-as-a-vedic-astrologer-in-pics-2960184
NewsPhotosWho Am I? Actress Born To A Hindu Father And Christian Mother, Got Married To An Ex-Army Officer, Now Leading Life As A Vedic Astrologer - In Pics
photoDetails

Who Am I? Actress Born To A Hindu Father And Christian Mother, Got Married To An Ex-Army Officer, Now Leading Life As A Vedic Astrologer - In Pics

Who Am I? She was credited in the YRF debut movie with a different name. Where is she today and what is she doing now, find out here:

Updated:Sep 16, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Who Am I? Guess My Name

1/7
Who Am I? Guess My Name

Who Am I? Guess My Name: In our 'who am I' series today, let's get to know an actress who made her debut in 2002 in a much-hyped movie and later moved to regional cinema. She was credited in the YRF debut movie with a different name. Where is she today and what is she doing now? 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

Follow Us

Meet Tulip Joshi Aka Sanjana

2/7
Meet Tulip Joshi Aka Sanjana

Tulip Joshi made her Bollywood movie debut in YRF's Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002), co-starring Uday Chopra and Jimmy Sheirgill and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. The rom-com was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi. Later, Tulip did films in Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam and Telugu languages as well.

Follow Us

Who Is Tulip Joshi?

3/7
Who Is Tulip Joshi?

The actress was born in Mumbai to a Gujarati Hindu father and Armenian-Lebanese Christian mother. She entered the Femina Miss India in 2000, but did not make the final cut. According to News18 report, Tulip Joshi studied at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai and later earned a degree in Food Science and Chemistry. She was launched in movies with a different name - Sanjana.

Follow Us

How Tulip Joshi Got Her Movie Break

4/7
How Tulip Joshi Got Her Movie Break

According to News18, it was at the wedding of filmmaker Aditya Chopra and his first wife, Payal Khanna, who was a close friend of Tulip’s that the actress was first noticed for her striking looks. She was invited to audition for YRF's rom-com and bagged the lead role in 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai'. 

Follow Us

About Tulip Joshi's Personal Life

5/7
About Tulip Joshi's Personal Life

Tulip got married to Captain Vinod Nair, a former Indian Army officer who served until 1995 before transitioning into business. He was posted in the 19th Battalion of the Punjab Regiment from 1989 to 1996, as per Indiadotcom report.

Follow Us

Tulip Joshi Filmography

6/7
Tulip Joshi Filmography

Tulip Joshi starred in movies and TV shows like Airlines, Dil Maange More, Mission 90 Days, Runway, Dhokha, Matrubhoomi, Superstar, Bachchan, Jatt Airways, and Jai Ho. She acted in multiple languages, Hindi, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu respectively.

Follow Us

From Actress To Vedic Astrologer

7/7
From Actress To Vedic Astrologer

Tulip Joshi and her husband, Vinod Nair, were directors of a management and training consultancy called Kimaya Consulting Private Limited. But the former actress is now a Vedic Astrogloger now. As per her official website, she calls herself an 'Artist, Meditation Facilitator, Vedic Consultant'. She often posts about meditation and yoga videos on social media.

Follow Us
Who Am Imeet actressTulip JoshiTulip Joshi Filmswho is Tulip Joshiguess celeb nameEntertainmentTulip Joshi astrologerCelebrity Astrologersouth Indian actressBollywood actress
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Mumbai Indians
4 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Robin Minz And...
camera icon10
title
10 best honeymoon destinations
From Fantasy To Pure Bliss: 10 Craziest Honeymoon Destinations Around The World
camera icon9
title
emmys best dressed
Emmys Best Dressed: 8 Red Carpet Looks That Stole The Show - From Sydney Sweeney To Jenna Ortega
camera icon10
title
India vs Pakistan
Top 10 Wicket-Takers For India In T20Is After India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Axar Patel Surpasses R Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh On Top, Jasprit Bumrah At...
camera icon11
title
Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle
Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle: Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan-Aamir Khan And...; Check Star-Studded Expected Guest List For Upcoming Talk Show
NEWS ON ONE CLICK