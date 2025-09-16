Who Am I? Actress Born To A Hindu Father And Christian Mother, Got Married To An Ex-Army Officer, Now Leading Life As A Vedic Astrologer - In Pics
Who Am I? She was credited in the YRF debut movie with a different name. Where is she today and what is she doing now, find out here:
Who Am I? Guess My Name
Who Am I? Guess My Name: In our 'who am I' series today, let's get to know an actress who made her debut in 2002 in a much-hyped movie and later moved to regional cinema. She was credited in the YRF debut movie with a different name. Where is she today and what is she doing now?
Meet Tulip Joshi Aka Sanjana
Tulip Joshi made her Bollywood movie debut in YRF's Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002), co-starring Uday Chopra and Jimmy Sheirgill and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. The rom-com was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi. Later, Tulip did films in Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam and Telugu languages as well.
Who Is Tulip Joshi?
The actress was born in Mumbai to a Gujarati Hindu father and Armenian-Lebanese Christian mother. She entered the Femina Miss India in 2000, but did not make the final cut. According to News18 report, Tulip Joshi studied at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai and later earned a degree in Food Science and Chemistry. She was launched in movies with a different name - Sanjana.
How Tulip Joshi Got Her Movie Break
According to News18, it was at the wedding of filmmaker Aditya Chopra and his first wife, Payal Khanna, who was a close friend of Tulip’s that the actress was first noticed for her striking looks. She was invited to audition for YRF's rom-com and bagged the lead role in 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai'.
About Tulip Joshi's Personal Life
Tulip got married to Captain Vinod Nair, a former Indian Army officer who served until 1995 before transitioning into business. He was posted in the 19th Battalion of the Punjab Regiment from 1989 to 1996, as per Indiadotcom report.
Tulip Joshi Filmography
Tulip Joshi starred in movies and TV shows like Airlines, Dil Maange More, Mission 90 Days, Runway, Dhokha, Matrubhoomi, Superstar, Bachchan, Jatt Airways, and Jai Ho. She acted in multiple languages, Hindi, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu respectively.
From Actress To Vedic Astrologer
Tulip Joshi and her husband, Vinod Nair, were directors of a management and training consultancy called Kimaya Consulting Private Limited. But the former actress is now a Vedic Astrogloger now. As per her official website, she calls herself an 'Artist, Meditation Facilitator, Vedic Consultant'. She often posts about meditation and yoga videos on social media.
