Who Am I? Actress Who Did 150 TV Shows, Hindi Films; Quit Showbiz To Become Sanyasi In Himalayas, Said 'Husband Has Freed Me'...Her Name Is

Back in 2022, she told Times Of India in an interview, "I took sanyaas in February. I am busy visiting pilgrimages and have involved myself in helping those in need. I have always been inclined towards spiritualism and had been following adhyatm, so it was a matter of time before I devoted myself completely to it. I have been blessed to find the right guru Shambhu Sharan Jha, all thanks to my time at CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association), where I worked as a committee member and held health workshops. It brought me contact with my guru and another master healer, which changed the course of my life."

"It is indeed a big step. Being in the Himalayas will uplift and accelerate my spiritual journey. I have rented out my flat in Mumbai to take care of my travel and basic expenses, " she added.