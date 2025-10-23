Who Am I? Actress Who Worked With Shah Rukh Khan In Just 1 Film, Quit Acting After Marrying Business Tycoon Whose Net Worth Is Rs 42,960,00,00,000, More Than SRK & Amitabh Bachchan...

2 / 7

Gayatri Joshi is a former model-actress, video jockey, who won the coveted Femina Miss India International in the year 2000 and represented India at Miss International 2000. She made her screen debut with Swades in 2004 opposite SRK. However, following her marriage to businessman Vikas Oberoi in 2005, she quit acting.

She studied at Mount Carmel High School in Nagpur, and was enrolled in the JB Vachha High School. After completing her schooling, she went on to study in Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics.