Who Am I? Actress Who Worked With Shah Rukh Khan In Just 1 Film, Quit Acting After Marrying Business Tycoon Whose Net Worth Is Rs 42,960,00,00,000, More Than SRK & Amitabh Bachchan...

Who Am I? Actress Who Quit Acting After 1 Film: Let's try to dig deeper and try to know more about this beautiful model-turned-actress who starred in a superhit debut movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan. She got all the audience love but little did the fans know that soon she would quit the showbiz world and get married. Did you know her business tycoon husband has a staggering wealth with the combined net worth of SRK and Amitabh Bachchan.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
Who Is Gayatri Joshi?
Gayatri Joshi is a former model-actress, video jockey, who won the coveted Femina Miss India International in the year 2000 and represented India at Miss International 2000. She made her screen debut with Swades in 2004 opposite SRK. However, following her marriage to businessman Vikas Oberoi in 2005, she quit acting.
She studied at Mount Carmel High School in Nagpur, and was enrolled in the JB Vachha High School. After completing her schooling, she went on to study in Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics.
From modelling to acting
Gayatri Joshi modelled for famous brands such as Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, Philips, as well as with Shah Rukh Khan in Hyundai advertisements. She then went on to obtain a degree in Commerce from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics.
Who Is Vikas Oberoi?
Gayatri Joshi's husband is Vikas Oberoi, the chairman and managing director of the real estate company Oberoi Realty. He is a prominent Indian real estate tycoon, and the couple lives in a luxury apartment in Mumbai. Vikas Oberoi, is on the 2025 Hurun India Rich List, where he ranks 58th with a net worth of Rs 42,960 crore. He is the Chairman of Oberoi Realty and is ranked among the top five real estate entrepreneurs in India.
On August 27, 2005, Gayatri married Vikas and bid adieu to the acting world. The CEO of a realty firm is a billionaire and the couple owns a massive Rs 400 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai. The sky-high mansion is one of the most luxurious houses owned by a celebrity in the country.
Vikas Oberoi's Net Worth, Business
He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty. His wealth is derived from the company's luxury real estate projects, including premium residential and commercial properties in Mumbai, reportedly. His net worth is greater than the combined net worth of Bollywood biggies including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Amitabh Bachchan respectively.
Gayatri Joshi's Rs 400 Cr Home
Last year a video by popular real estate YouTuber Enes Yilmazer gives a virtual tour of her opulent 45th-floor apartment in Worli. Spread across over 16,000 square feet, the ultra-luxurious home features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and sweeping views of the Mumbai skyline. “We enjoy the ‘work’ too much to even call it that," Gayatri said in the video as she talked about designing the house.
Gayatri Joshi's Bollywood BFFs
The former model-actress might have stepped back from movies, but she still stays connected with friends from her modeling days, like actress Sonali Bendre and Sussanne Khan. Gayatri enjoys her private life and is at times papped in Bollywood parties.
