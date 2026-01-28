3 / 7

The actor-director-producer made her acting debut in Pakistani historical television drama Anarkali (1988).

Followed by its success, Zeba was offered a Bollywood debut in late Raj Kapoor's Henna (1991). For her performance in Henna, Zeba Bakhtiar was nominated in the Best Actress and Best Female Debut at the 37th Filmfare Awards that year.

She went on to star in Khalid Mohamed's Nargis (unreleased), Mohabbat Ki Arzoo (1994), Stuntman (1994), Jai Vikraanta (1995), and Muqadama (1996). However, none of it could repeat the stupendous success of Henna. Later she focussed on Pakistani projects and starred in Syed Noor directed film Sargam (1995), and for her performance in the movie, she won the Nigar Award for Best Actress in 1995.

She event directed a film titled Babu in 2001 and produced a spy thriller film O21 in 2014. Her other Lollywood films include Chief Sahib (1996), Qaid (1996), and Musalman (2001).