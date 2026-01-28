Who Am I? Beautiful Pakistani actress who married 4 times, once with a popular Bollywood actor but all ended in divorce, her debut Hindi film in 1991 was a BLOCKBUSTER, India's official entry to Oscars that year!
Who Am I? Today, in our feature, we will try to know more about the life and times of this famous cross-border actress who is known for her beauty and acting prowess. She not only made her movie debut in a super hit Hindi movie, originally planned by none other than the legendary Raj Kapoor but also featured in 6 movies in Bollywood thereafter. She even married an Indian star once - can you guess her name?
Meet Beautiful Pakistani actress
We are talking about 90s icon Zeba Bakhtiar, who is the daughter of Yahya Bakhtiar, a lawyer, politician and pre-independence Muslim League activist who served as the Attorney General of Pakistan. Her father belonged to Quetta, while her mother was an English woman born to Hungarian parents.
The actress has two brothers, Salim and Karim, who are both doctors, and a sister, Saira. She was raised in Quetta, and moved to Karachi later.
Zeba Bakhtiar's Career Insight
The actor-director-producer made her acting debut in Pakistani historical television drama Anarkali (1988).
Followed by its success, Zeba was offered a Bollywood debut in late Raj Kapoor's Henna (1991). For her performance in Henna, Zeba Bakhtiar was nominated in the Best Actress and Best Female Debut at the 37th Filmfare Awards that year.
She went on to star in Khalid Mohamed's Nargis (unreleased), Mohabbat Ki Arzoo (1994), Stuntman (1994), Jai Vikraanta (1995), and Muqadama (1996). However, none of it could repeat the stupendous success of Henna. Later she focussed on Pakistani projects and starred in Syed Noor directed film Sargam (1995), and for her performance in the movie, she won the Nigar Award for Best Actress in 1995.
She event directed a film titled Babu in 2001 and produced a spy thriller film O21 in 2014. Her other Lollywood films include Chief Sahib (1996), Qaid (1996), and Musalman (2001).
When Henna went to Oscars
Henna was a major commercial success and was also India's submission for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, but was not accepted as a nominee.
Pak actress married 4 times
Zeba might be luck in her professional rise but her personal life remained in news - all due to the ups and downs in her marital life. Reportedly, he got married 4 times but sadly none of the marriages worked for her.
Her first husband was Salman Valliani whom she married in the year 1985 and divorced in 1986. She allegedly also tied teh knot with Bollywood star Jaaved Jaaferi in 1989, which also ended-up in divorce in 1990. She hogged the limelight yet again when she married singer and music composer Adnan Sami.
However, Zeba and Adnan got divorced in 1997. They have a son named Azaan Sami Khan. Later she married Sohail Khan Leghari in 2009 but the couple divorced in 2010.
When Zeba mourned Rishi Kapoor's death
Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar, who starred opposite Rishi Kapoor in the 1991 film Henna told Spotboye in an interview back in 2020, “Before these mobile phones came into our lives, I used to call him on his land-line phone to wish him on his birthday and Diwali. And once the trend of WhatsApp started, we communicated on that to wish each other. Also, he used to message me whenever a film of Ranbir Kapoor released and I used to make it a point to go and watch it.”
Reminiscing her first meeting with Rishi ahead of the film shoot, she said, “The first day I worked with Rishi Kapoor was for a screen shoot and a photo shoot for Henna. I was totally new and unfamiliar with everything, so I was very, very nervous. But he made it quite comfortable for me and encouraged me a lot, so much so that in just 48 hours, I felt like the Kapoor family, is my family.”
Learning about late Rishi Kapoor's death, Zeba wrote a long heartwarming emotional note for her co-star. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020 after a two-year battle with Leukaemia. He was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.
Zeba Bakhtiar's Social Work
According to reports, the actress is actively involved in women's association football in Pakistan as chairwoman of Karachi-based Diya W.F.C. and also participates in the diabetes awareness campaigns on different forums.
