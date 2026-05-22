Who am I? Bollywood actress of UK-Kashmiri descent's debut film FLOPPED, but she became one of highest-paid actresses: Her beauty brand crossed Rs 3,50,00,00,000 in gross sales

4 / 7

Katrina Kaif's booming career

After facing initial hiccups in her showbiz career due to her limited ability to speak in Hindi, she became one of India's highest-paid actresses. She is widely appreciated for her roles in action films and her dancing ability.

She starred in Telugu film Malliswari (2004), she got fame for Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005) and Namastey London (2007). Some of her top movies include New York (2009) Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Raajneeti (2010), and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011).

Bang Bang! (2014), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Sooryavanshi (2021), and Tiger 3 (2023), Bharat (2019), Zero (2018) and Merry Christmas (2024) among others.