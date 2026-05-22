Who am I? Bollywood actress of UK-Kashmiri descent's debut film FLOPPED, but she became one of highest-paid actresses: Her beauty brand crossed Rs 3,50,00,00,000 in gross sales
Who am I? Bollywood actress of UK-Kashmiri descent's debut film FLOPPED: Can you guess her name? Let's dig out more information about her.
Guess the Bollywood celeb
Guess the Bollywood celeb: In this feature today, we shall take a look at this top actress who started early into glamour world and over the years became a big name in Indian cinema. Known for her superlative dancing skills, she got married to a talented B-Town boy and they were blessed with a baby boy. She started her successful business venture of a make-up brand. Can you guess her name? Let's dig out more information about her:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)
Who am I? Guess my name
Who am I? Guess my name
Katrina Kaif is a known name today. Born as Katrina Rosemary Turcotte, she stayed in many foreign countries before moving to London, where she spent three years. Katrina got into modelling and bagged her first assignment as a teenager. Reportedly, filmmaker Kaizad Gustad spotted her at a fashion show and offered her Boom (2003), which tanked at the box office.
Katrina Kaif's beauty brand - Kay beauty
Katrina Kaif's beauty brand - Kay beauty
Katrina launched her cosmetic line Kay Beauty in partnership with the Indian e-commerce company Nykaa in 2019. According to a 2021 Forbes India estimate, her net worth is Rs 2 billion (US$21 million. The highly successful venture recently surpassed Rs. 350 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV). Kaif holds roughly a 41-42% stake in the business, with Nykaa controlling a majority (approx. 51%).
Katrina Kaif's booming career
Katrina Kaif's booming career
After facing initial hiccups in her showbiz career due to her limited ability to speak in Hindi, she became one of India's highest-paid actresses. She is widely appreciated for her roles in action films and her dancing ability.
She starred in Telugu film Malliswari (2004), she got fame for Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005) and Namastey London (2007). Some of her top movies include New York (2009) Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Raajneeti (2010), and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011).
Bang Bang! (2014), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Sooryavanshi (2021), and Tiger 3 (2023), Bharat (2019), Zero (2018) and Merry Christmas (2024) among others.
Katrina Kaif's personal life
Katrina Kaif's personal life
Katrina Kaif's father is of Kashmiri descent, and her mother, Suzanne is an English lawyer and charity worker. She has seven siblings; three older sisters and three younger sisters and one elder brother.
Katrina Kaif's dating history, wedding
Katrina Kaif's dating history, wedding
For the longest time ever, rumours were rife about her dating Salman Khan. However, it was only after their break-up news in 2003, she called it her 'first serious relationship'. But, they continue to remain friends. She later dated Ranbir Kapoor for the longest. But the two broke up in 2016.
Katrina married actor Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan whom she first met in early 2019.
They welcomed their first child, a son named Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025.
Katrina Kaif's net worth, luxury cars
Katrina Kaif's net worth, luxury cars
Katrina Kaif’s estimated net worth is estimated between Rs 224 crore and Rs 263 crore as of 2026. Most of her wealth is amassed by her acting career, high-value brand endorsements, and her highly profitable cosmetics company, Kay Beauty.
She owns several high-end vehicles, including a Range Rover Vogue LWB, an Audi Q7, and a Mercedes ML 350
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