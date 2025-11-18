Who Am I? Bollywood Superstar Who Slept On Footpaths For Survival; Became A Sensation In 70s, 80s; Starred In Over 350 Films; Twice Married & Has 4 Kids...His Name Is

3 / 7

In an interview with ETC in 2011, Mithun reflected on his 35 years in the film industry, and said, "I won't talk about struggling days because it would break the spirits of many people. Everyone struggles, but my struggle has been so much...ki samajh lijiye footpath se aaya hoon, literally. In Mumbai city, I have spent many days where I sometimes slept in Five Gardens, and sometimes slept in front of someone's hostel. A friend of mine got me a membership to Matunga Gymkhana so I could use the bathroom. I would go there in the morning and get fresh, brush my teeth, and then go on my way. Upon leaving I didn't use to know where would I get my next meal or where will I sleep."

He added, "I don't want to break the spirits of those who are also struggling. There were times when I thought I won't be able to do it, thought that maybe I will have to commit suicide in the end. There were a lot of reasons (behind his suicidal thoughts). I couldn't go back to Kolkata because of my political background and I could not do something. Please never think that it is right to end your life without fighting. But I had that in me that I didn't know how to lose, I would not take defeat even in sports."