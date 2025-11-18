Who Am I? Bollywood Superstar Who Slept On Footpaths For Survival; Became A Sensation In 70s, 80s; Starred In Over 350 Films; Twice Married & Has 4 Kids...His Name Is
Today, in our 'Who Am I?' series, let's talk about a huge star of Indian cinema who predominantly works in Hindi and Bengali films with over 350 films in his 5 decades long career. He is the recipient of three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. He won hearts with his superlative dancing skills and became a massive star. Can you guess who are we talking about?
Meet Mithun Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty made his acting debut with Mrigayaa (1976), directed by Mrinal Sen, for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. His major breakthrough role came with Bengali film Nadi Theke Sagare (1978). His breakthrough came with 1982 film Disco Dancer, which was a major box office success in India and the Soviet Union.
Besides Disco Dancer, Mithun Chakraborty's impressive act in Agneepath won him the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1990. In January 2024, Chakraborty was awarded Padma Bhushan. He was also awarded India's highest accolade in the field of cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2022, whose announcement came from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in September 2024.
Meet Actor Who Slept On Footpaths
In an interview with ETC in 2011, Mithun reflected on his 35 years in the film industry, and said, "I won't talk about struggling days because it would break the spirits of many people. Everyone struggles, but my struggle has been so much...ki samajh lijiye footpath se aaya hoon, literally. In Mumbai city, I have spent many days where I sometimes slept in Five Gardens, and sometimes slept in front of someone's hostel. A friend of mine got me a membership to Matunga Gymkhana so I could use the bathroom. I would go there in the morning and get fresh, brush my teeth, and then go on my way. Upon leaving I didn't use to know where would I get my next meal or where will I sleep."
He added, "I don't want to break the spirits of those who are also struggling. There were times when I thought I won't be able to do it, thought that maybe I will have to commit suicide in the end. There were a lot of reasons (behind his suicidal thoughts). I couldn't go back to Kolkata because of my political background and I could not do something. Please never think that it is right to end your life without fighting. But I had that in me that I didn't know how to lose, I would not take defeat even in sports."
Mithun Chakraborty's Educational Background
Mithun Chakraborty was born in a Bengali Hindu family in Calcutta (now Kolkata), West Bengal, India to Basanta Kumar Chakraborty and Shanti Rani Chakraborty as as Gouranga Chakraborty. He studied at Oriental Seminary and then earned his B.Sc. degree in Chemistry from Scottish Church College in Kolkata. After that, he attended and graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune.
Mithun Chakraborty's Wife & Kids
He first married actress Helena Luke in 1979, but after four months of marriage the couple separated and filed for a divorce. He then married actress Yogeeta Bali in 1979 and together they have four children: Mimoh, Ushmey Chakraborty, Namashi Chakraborty, and an adopted daughter Dishani Chakraborty.
In the 1980s, there was a strong rumour about him being linked to late actress Sridevi, whom he met on the sets of Jaag Utha Insan, and it was widely reported back then that the two were married. However, none of it was ever confirmed and all turned out to be a rumour.
Why Mithun Chakraborty Never Wanted A Biopic
The veteran actor was recalling his tough times on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. Mithun said, “I never want anybody to go through what I have gone through in life. Everyone has seen struggles and fought through difficult days, but I was always called out for my skin colour. I have been disrespected for a lot of years because of my skin colour and I have seen days when I had to sleep with an empty stomach, and I used to cry myself to sleep. In fact, there were days when I had to think about what my next meal will be, and where I will go to sleep. I have also slept on the footpath for a lot of days."
“And that’s the only reason I don’t want my biopic to be ever made! My story will never inspire anyone, it will break them down (mentally) and discourage people from achieving their dreams. I don’t want that to happen! If I can do it, anyone else can do it. I have fought a lot to prove myself in this industry. I am not legendary because I have given hit movies, I am a legend because I have surpassed all the pains and struggles of my life,” he said.
Mithun Chakraborty's Political Career
Mithun Chakraborty joined as a Member of Parliament after he was nominated for the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament elections by the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee for her All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the West Bengal Rajya Sabha Assembly Polls which were held on 7 February 2014.
In December 2016, he resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 7 March 2021, ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kailash Vijayvargiya.
