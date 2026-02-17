Who Am I? 'Couple Friendly' actress Manasa Varanasi - Former Miss India who was a computer science engineer, working in a corporate office - In Pics

2 / 7

Who is Manasa Varanasi

Manasa Varanasi was born in Hyderabad and moved to Malaysia due to her father's job. She was crowned Femina Miss India 2020 and represented India at Miss World 2021 in San Juan, Puerto Rico where she reached the top 13. She made her acting debut with Devaki Nandana Vasudeva in 2024 - an actioner co-written and directed by Arjun Jandyala, from a story written by Prasanth Varma. The film features Ashok Galla, Manasa Varanasi and Devdatta Nage in lead roles.

Couple Friendly is her second movie.