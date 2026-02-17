Who Am I? 'Couple Friendly' actress Manasa Varanasi - Former Miss India who was a computer science engineer, working in a corporate office - In Pics
Meet Manasa Varanasi, who has left the audiences in awe of her - for portraying the character brilliantly in the Telugu drama.
Who is 'Couple Friendly' actress Manasa Varanasi?
Today, in this feature series, let's get to know more about a former Miss India turned actress, who has hogged attention for her recent release - Couple Friendly - a romantic drama by director Ashwin Chandrasekar.
Who is Manasa Varanasi
Manasa Varanasi was born in Hyderabad and moved to Malaysia due to her father's job. She was crowned Femina Miss India 2020 and represented India at Miss World 2021 in San Juan, Puerto Rico where she reached the top 13. She made her acting debut with Devaki Nandana Vasudeva in 2024 - an actioner co-written and directed by Arjun Jandyala, from a story written by Prasanth Varma. The film features Ashok Galla, Manasa Varanasi and Devdatta Nage in lead roles.
Couple Friendly is her second movie.
On why she chose cinema as a profession
In an interview with Cinema Express, Manasa revealed, "I started attending auditions and listening to scripts. When I told my family about my decision, they were worried. In middle-class families, there’s always fear about sending a daughter into an unfamiliar industry. My parents had the same concerns. They were scared because they didn’t know anyone in the industry and didn’t understand how things worked. It’s a natural concern for any middle-class family."
Parents reaction to intimate scenes
In the same interview, Manasa also reacted to her parents reaction on intimate scenes in the movie 'Couple Friendly'. She quipped, "Initially, I was hesitant. But the director, DOP, Santosh and the entire team were extremely professional. They made me feel comfortable and ensured the scenes were not vulgar. We also did workshops, which helped a lot. The romantic scenes have been shot very poetically."
“They (parents) were uncomfortable and questioned my choices. They were upset at first. But my relatives and extended family supported me and spoke to my parents. Slowly, they began to understand and support my decision", she said.
How she convinced the parents
She also shared her views on why few Telugu girls enter showbiz world, "I know how much I had to fight to choose cinema as my career. I wanted to be an actor and tell stories. I’m grateful that my parents eventually accepted my decision. Achieving financial independence also gave them confidence."
Manasa Varanasi's educational qualification
She attended the Global Indian International School and completed her grade 10 there. She completed her intermediate studies in India and studied computer science at the Vasavi College of Engineering in Hyderabad. After graduating with a computer science degree, she began work as a financial information exchange analyst at FactSet, in Hyderabad.
Couple Friendly movie review
Releasing on Valentine's Day, Couple Friendly - a Telugu romantic drama film is written and directed by Ashwin Chandrasekar. The film stars Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi. Masses and critics hailed the performances of the lead actors including its screenplay and direction.
It has got 6.7/10 rating on IMDb so far.
