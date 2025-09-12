Who Am I? Daughter Of A Famous Bollywood Villain, Rejected Debut Film With Salman Khan, Topped Hurun India Women Leaders List 2025
Who Am I? Guess Actress: She is a daughter of a famous bollywood villain, made her debut at 23, has now topped Hurun India Women Leaders List 2025
Who Am I? Daughter Of A Famous Bollywood Villain
In our fresh 'Who Am I' series, let's explore and find out more about a top Bollywood actress, who was once offered her debut film opposite Salman Khan at all of 16. But she turned it down as she thought of becoming a psychologist, reportedly. But as luck would have it, she made her debut in films soon and today is one of the most-sought after actresses in Bollywood. But who is she? Let's dig out more:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
Who Am I? I am 'Stree' who is ruling hearts
Yes, so by now you all must have guessed we are talking about none other than the perfect girl-next-door Shraddha Kapoor. Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's daughter was first seen in 2010 heist film Teen Patti, followed by her first mainstream leading lady role in the teen drama Luv Ka The End (2011). But it was with filmmaker Mohit Suri's romantic musical Aashiqui 2 (2013), which got her love and adulation.
Born to Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor, Shraddha has a mixed decent of Punjabi and Marathi- Konkani. Her maternal grandfather, Pandharinath Kolhapure's, (the nephew of Deenanath Mangeshkar and maternal first cousin of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle) paternal family hailed from Kolhapur and her maternal grandmother hailed from Panaji, Goa. Actor Siddhanth Kapoor is her brother.
Shraddha Kapoor's Debut
In an interview with Filmfare, Shakti Kapoor revealed that Shraddha Kapoor was only 16 when she was offered her first film, Lucky: No Time for Love by Salman Khan, after he saw one of her school play performances. However, she rejected the proposal as she was aspiring to become a psychologist.
Meet Shraddha Kapoor The Singer
Shraddha Kapoor is a trained singer as her maternal grandfather and mother are classical singers. She often shares pictures with legendary singer Asha Bhosle and earlier also posted photos with the Nightingale of India - late Lata Mangeshkar.
Shraddha Kapoor's Filmi Highs
Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 (2013), got her appreciation and rave reviews which was followed by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's masterpiece Haider (2014). She starred in Ek Villain (2014), ABCD 2 (2015), and Baaghi (2016). Her performance was lauded in movies including Chhichhore (2019) and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) and Saaho (2019).
She tasted super success in horror comedy universe franchise films Stree (2018) and it's sequel, Stree 2 (2024), the second part became her highest-grossing release.
Meet Highest-Paid Actress
Shraddha Kapoor is among the highest-paid actresses in India. Forbes India featured her in their annual Celebrity 100 list. In 2016, Forbes Asia featured her as one of the most successful Asians under the age of 30. In 2016, she was featured among the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood with a total earning of ₹50 million (US$590,000) per film. In 2018, Eastern Eye featured her as one of the eight sexiest women in Bollywood.
Interestingly, as of August 2024, she became the most-followed Indian woman as well as one of the most-followed people on Instagram with over 94 million followers.
Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List 2025
The Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List 2025 released in June and focussed on as many as 97 women driving change across corporate boardrooms and creative industries. The list features some of leading Bollywood actresses who turned into entrepreneurs as well.
Shraddha Kapoor has emerged as the most followed celebrity investor with 94 million followers on Instagram, according to the Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List followed by Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone among others.
Shraddha Kapoor co-founded Palmonas, a demi-fine jewellery brand. She has also invested in several lifestyle and fashion-centric ventures such as MyGlamm, Shunya, Koo and Chargeup.
Trending Photos