Who Am I? Daughter Of A Famous Bollywood Villain, Rejected Debut Film With Salman Khan, Topped Hurun India Women Leaders List 2025

Yes, so by now you all must have guessed we are talking about none other than the perfect girl-next-door Shraddha Kapoor. Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's daughter was first seen in 2010 heist film Teen Patti, followed by her first mainstream leading lady role in the teen drama Luv Ka The End (2011). But it was with filmmaker Mohit Suri's romantic musical Aashiqui 2 (2013), which got her love and adulation.

Born to Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor, Shraddha has a mixed decent of Punjabi and Marathi- Konkani. Her maternal grandfather, Pandharinath Kolhapure's, (the nephew of Deenanath Mangeshkar and maternal first cousin of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle) paternal family hailed from Kolhapur and her maternal grandmother hailed from Panaji, Goa. Actor Siddhanth Kapoor is her brother.