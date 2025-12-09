Advertisement
Who Am I? Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Who Is A Famous Indian Cricketer's Wife, Starred In Harry Potter Movies, Has 3 Names In Real Life...

Updated:Dec 09, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Who Am I? Guess My Name

1/7
Who Am I? Guess My Name

Who Am I? Today, in our 'Who Am I?' series, we will focus on an actress, who appeared in Bigg Boss season 7 and was the first contestant to get evicted from the show back then. She not only did Hindi movies and commercials, but also feature in the much-loved Hollywood franchise - Harry Potter films. Can you guess her name? Hint: She is married to an Indian cricketer.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Who Is Hazel Keech?

2/7
Who Is Hazel Keech?

Hazel Keech is a British actress-model who has appeared in Billa and Bodyguard as well as advertisements. She danced in the Frankfinn Music remix item number 'Kahin Pe Nigahaen'. She also appeared in the reality television programme Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. It was her role in Bodyguard which made her a famous name.

Hazel's Educational Background

3/7
Hazel's Educational Background

Hazel Keech was born in Essex, England, to a British father and an Indo-Mauritian Hindu mother with ancestry from the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh region. She did her schooling at Beal High School in Redbridge, London, where she performed in stage shows and learned various forms of dance including Indian classical dance, English dance and western contemporary.

Hazel Married Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh

4/7
Hazel Married Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh

Hazel Keech and Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh dated each other briefly before tying the knot on knot on November 30, 2016. The couple had their first child, a boy named Orion in 2022 and their second child, a girl named Aura in 2023.

Hazel Keech in Harry Potter

5/7
Hazel Keech in Harry Potter

In a chat on the show Miss Field, hosted by Gaurav Kapur and Shibani Dandekar, Hazel shared that she appeared as a background actor in three films. In 3 Harry Potter films - Chamber of Secrets, Prisoner of Azkaban, and Goblet of Fire, Hazel played a Hogwarts student in crowd scenes, including a Quidditch match where she's seen under an umbrella. She worked as an extra, featuring in the background during major scenes, and described the experience as professional and amazing, with detailed production sets in the interview.

Now A Therapist

6/7
Now A Therapist

Hazel in an interview revealed how she survived severe depression and was suicidal in her time in India and that's what pushed her to take up a diploma in Psychotherapy, in order to help others like her.

Hazel Has 3 Names

7/7
Hazel Has 3 Names

The model-actress's modelling name was Rose Dawn while she became famous as Hazel Keech in the film industry. After marriage, Hazel adopted the name Gurbasant Kaur, which was given to her by Sant Balvinder Singh during the wedding ceremony.

