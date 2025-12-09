1 / 7

Who Am I? Today, in our 'Who Am I?' series, we will focus on an actress, who appeared in Bigg Boss season 7 and was the first contestant to get evicted from the show back then. She not only did Hindi movies and commercials, but also feature in the much-loved Hollywood franchise - Harry Potter films. Can you guess her name? Hint: She is married to an Indian cricketer.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)