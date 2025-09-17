Who Am I? Former Adult Star Who Wanted To Be A Nurse, Seen In Bigg Boss, Won Hearts As Bollywood's 'Baby Doll' Actress!
Who Am I? Guess the actress who at 44, is happily married to her longtime partner and has 3 beautiful kids.
Who Am I? Guess The Actress
In this Who Am I? series today, we will scroll through the life pages of a popular celebrity who has seen any ups and downs in her personal and professional space. From the dark side of the glitz and glamour to glossy mainstream entertainment - this stunner worked her way up the ladder. At 44, she is happily married to her longtime partner and has 3 beautiful kids.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie/TV Show Stills)
Meet Sunny Leone
Karenjit Kaur Vohra became Sunny Leone - a famous actress who is also a former adult star. She was named Penthouse Pet of the Year in 2003, and was named by Maxim as one of the 12 top porn stars in 2010. She was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame in 2018. Her first mainstream appearance was in 2005 as the red carpet reporter for the MTV Video Music Awards on MTV India. In 2011, she participated in Bigg Boss and currently hosts reality show Splitsvilla.
Sunny Leone Studied To Become A Nurse
Before being an adult film star, Sunny Leone worked at a German bakery, a Jiffy Lube store, and later a tax and retirement firm. She was also studying to become a nurse, reportedly.
Sunny Leone Quits Adult Film Industry
In 2013, the actress announced her retirement from the adult industry, stating: "I am lucky that the audience is accepting me. I have come my way from there (porn industry). I don't have any plans as of now to go back there."
Sunny Leone's Bollywood Break
Sunny Leone became a household name in India after her Bigg Boss season 5 stint. In fact, she bagged her first film deal while she was on the show after veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt went inside the Bigg Boss house and offered a movie. She made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2 in 2012. And since then, she has appeared in a number of Bollywood and regional films.
Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Biopic
Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, her biopic based on her autobiography is directed by Aditya Datt. The sensational drama showcases the hardships faced by Sunny until she becomes the celebrity she is today. It premiered on ZEE5 back in 2018. The ZEE5 Original starring Sunny Leone focussed on Karenjit Kaur's journey from being a middle-class Sikh girl based in Canada to her transformation into Sunny Leone, an adult film star and subsequently a Bollywood diva. It also stars Raj Arjun, Rysa Saujani, Karamvir Lamba, Bijay Jasjit Anand, Grusha Kapoor, Vansh Pradhan and Marc Buckner.
Sunny Leone On Her Biopic
The actress in her 2018 interview to Zee News said, “Initially, there were a lot of things about my life which I didn't want to reveal. But I knew that people were very curious. If I had to tell this story to everyone, then it had to be true. There are various layers of every person's life and a lot of things are there which we don't reveal to everyone. Somethings are hidden from husband, some are hidden from parents or brother. These are all layers and nobody would reveal them. So, for me, telling all of this to people was very scary. There are many things about my life that I don't want to share. But I have revealed a lot of things.''
She also said, "When I was telling stories to the writer about my childhood and my school, I shared a lot of incidents like being bullied for a lot of things and staying by myself. I could never fit into a group, still can't."
Sunny is the first actress who has worked in her own biopic.
Sunny Leone's Husband And Kids
Sunny Leone had dated Indian-Canadian stand-up comedian Russell Peters until they broke up in 2007. The actress revealed about her wedding with Daniel Weber, an American actor, producer, and entrepreneur back in 2011 in an interview. In July 2017, Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted their first child from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. The baby girl, whom they named Nisha Kaur Weber, was 21 months old at the time of adoption.
In 2018, Sunny Leone and her husband announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy. They named the boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.
Trending Photos