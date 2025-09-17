7 / 8

The actress in her 2018 interview to Zee News said, “Initially, there were a lot of things about my life which I didn't want to reveal. But I knew that people were very curious. If I had to tell this story to everyone, then it had to be true. There are various layers of every person's life and a lot of things are there which we don't reveal to everyone. Somethings are hidden from husband, some are hidden from parents or brother. These are all layers and nobody would reveal them. So, for me, telling all of this to people was very scary. There are many things about my life that I don't want to share. But I have revealed a lot of things.''

She also said, "When I was telling stories to the writer about my childhood and my school, I shared a lot of incidents like being bullied for a lot of things and staying by myself. I could never fit into a group, still can't."

Sunny is the first actress who has worked in her own biopic.