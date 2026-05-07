Who am I? Gujarat's ex-chief minister's granddaughter starring in a much-anticipated mythological epic, started her own fashion brand at 16 - In pics

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Who is Sanskruti Jayana's grandfather?

Sanskruti's grandfather, Padma Shri Ishwarbhai Patel, is also known as 'Toilet Man of India', who has dedicated over six decades to sanitation reform and restoring dignity to underserved communities, building over two lakh toilets and championing hygiene and equality.

Her father, Jayesh Patel, is now the Managing Trustee of Sabarmati Harijan Ashram Trust, working extensively in education, spirituality, and the upliftment of underprivileged communities, including children affected by blindness and leprosy. Her mother, Anar Patel, is a social entrepreneur who has empowered over one lakh women artisans through initiatives like Gramshree and Craftroots, creating sustainable livelihoods, skill development, and dignity for rural women, as per IMdb.