Who am I? Gujarat's ex-chief minister's granddaughter starring in a much-anticipated mythological epic, started her own fashion brand at 16 - In pics
Who am I, Guess The Celeb: From her personal background to professional achievements - get to know her a little better.
Who am I, Guess The Celeb
Who am I, Guess The Celeb: Today, in this feature about a debutant actress, let's try to dig out more information about her and the mythological epic drama she is starring in. Sanskruti Jayana who is set to star in a magnum opus has drawn a lot of attention online - from her personal background to professional achievements - get to know her a little better:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)
Who is Sanskruti Jayana?
Who is Sanskruti Jayana?
Sanskruti Jayayana, is a young and upcoming actress who turned entrepreneur at the age of 16. She is the granddaughter of Ex-Gujarat chief minister and current Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel. The 27-year-old will made her debut in the 2026 film Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart.
Sanskruti Jayana's movie debut
Sanskruti Jayana's movie debut
Sanskruti Jayana will be seen making her screen debut in Krishnavataram, taking on the vital role of Satyabhama. Announced as the first chapter of a three-part cinematic franchise, the film is slated for a May 7 release. She will be seen opposite Siddharth Gupta in the mythological epic drama.
Who is Sanskruti Jayana's grandfather?
Who is Sanskruti Jayana's grandfather?
Sanskruti's grandfather, Padma Shri Ishwarbhai Patel, is also known as 'Toilet Man of India', who has dedicated over six decades to sanitation reform and restoring dignity to underserved communities, building over two lakh toilets and championing hygiene and equality.
Her father, Jayesh Patel, is now the Managing Trustee of Sabarmati Harijan Ashram Trust, working extensively in education, spirituality, and the upliftment of underprivileged communities, including children affected by blindness and leprosy. Her mother, Anar Patel, is a social entrepreneur who has empowered over one lakh women artisans through initiatives like Gramshree and Craftroots, creating sustainable livelihoods, skill development, and dignity for rural women, as per IMdb.
About Sanskruti Jayana's educational background
About Sanskruti Jayana's educational background
Sanskruti studied fashion management and business, while also training professionally in acting and dance across the UK and USA at prestigious institutions including RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art), the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film School, the New York Film Academy, and the London College of Fashion. At 16, she began an entrepreneur, launching her fashion brand and working across exhibitions and retail.
Sanskruti Jayana's fashion brand
Sanskruti Jayana's fashion brand
She expanded into fashion consulting, collaborating with luxury brands such as Jimmy Choo and Bottega Veneta, while simultaneously managing marketing and sales for Craftroots and Gramshree.
About Krishnavataram
About Krishnavataram
Krishnavataram gives a glimpse into the world of Lord Krishna, how he is compelled by the destiny to go turn from Radha. It is a cinematic expression of devotion, bringing the story of divine love to the big screen at an unprecedented scale. As a statesman and guide, Lord Krishna played a crucial role in the Kurukshetra war, symbolizing the triumph of dharma over adharma.
Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Krishnavataram is conceived as the first chapter of a three-part cinematic franchise, set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 7, 2026.
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