NewsPhotosWho Am i? Highest-Paid Indian actor of 2026, earns more than Shah Rukh Khan & Ranbir Kapoor per movie; had NO release in 2 years - Guess the name!
Who Am i? Highest-Paid Indian actor of 2026, earns more than Shah Rukh Khan & Ranbir Kapoor per movie; had NO release in 2 years - Guess the name!

Highest-Paid Indian actor of 2026: THIS Pan-India actor earns more than Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Updated:Feb 19, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Highest-Paid Indian actor of 2026: Today, in this feature of 'who am I?', let's try to dig deeper and find out about the popular Pan-India actor who holds the honour of being 'the highest-paid Indian actor', earning more than Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Can you guess the name?

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)

Note: All these figures are report-based and we do not vouch for the credibility of these remuneration charges as stars usually refrain from sharing personal information. 

Allu Arjun's staggering fee

Pan-India star Allu Arjun is reported to be the highest-paid actors around, charging an estimated a base fee of Rs 175 crore and, with profit-sharing for his next film, his total earnings could exceed Rs 300 crore. Allu Arjun reportedly has a deal for a 15% share of the profits, as per Financial Express.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa fee

Pushpa 2: The Rule broke many box office records emerging as the highest grosser of that year. Many portals claimed that Allu Arjun charged a fee of Rs 300 Cr ( including a profit sharing model) for the movie, beating many A-listers including Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas and Ranveer Singh among others.

SRK's fee per project

Shah Rukh Khan is among the highest-paid stars in the country, charging anything between Rs 150 crore and Rs 250 crore per project, reportedly.

Rajinikanth & Thalapathy Vijay's fee

TOI quotes Valai Pechu, Rajinikanth is reportedly charging Rs 225 crore for his movie 'Thalaivar 174 x KH238, making him the highest-paid Tamil star whereas Thalapathy Vijay has charged Rs 220 for his upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan'.

Allu Arjun's AA22xA6 cast

Allu Arjun's much-awaited project AA22xA6 will feature a starry ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhagyashri Borse, Mrunal Thakur among others. Recently, several reports suggested joining the cast is none other than Tiger Shroff.

AA22xA6's budget

Atlee's AA22XA6 is one of the most ambitious projects of the actor made on a whopping budget of Rs 350-400 crore allocated for visual effects alone. Titled as AA22XA6, this Allu Arjun spectacle is being made with a budget of roughly Rs 800 crore – this makes the film one of the most expensive Indian productions ever, reports Sacnilk.

The film will reportedly explore a 'parallel universe' concept with Allu Arjun portraying three distinctive avatars. Sai Abhyankkar will be composing the music.

