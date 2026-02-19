Who Am i? Highest-Paid Indian actor of 2026, earns more than Shah Rukh Khan & Ranbir Kapoor per movie; had NO release in 2 years - Guess the name!

1 / 7

Highest-Paid Indian actor of 2026: Today, in this feature of 'who am I?', let's try to dig deeper and find out about the popular Pan-India actor who holds the honour of being 'the highest-paid Indian actor', earning more than Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. Can you guess the name?

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)

Note: All these figures are report-based and we do not vouch for the credibility of these remuneration charges as stars usually refrain from sharing personal information.