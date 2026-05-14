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NewsPhotosWho am I? Left IAS job for Bollywood dreams, became actor after cracking UPSC exam; is first Indian bureaucrat to walk Cannes red carpet - In Pics
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Who am I? Left IAS job for Bollywood dreams, became actor after cracking UPSC exam; is first Indian bureaucrat to walk Cannes red carpet - In Pics

Who am I? Left IAS job for Bollywood dreams, became actor after cracking UPSC exam: Let's meet one such name which has left many surprised with his actions.

 

 

Updated:May 14, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Who Am I? Guess My Name

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Who Am I? Guess My Name

Meet Actor Who Cracked UPSC In First Attempt: We have seen many success stories, which continue to inspire the youth and aspirational minds. We have quite often read about how star kids or actors quit their acting careers to follow their passion of becoming civil servants but seldom do we come across someone who cracked the reputed UPSC examination in first attempt but quit the coveted IAS job to follow his passion and love for showbiz world. Let's meet one such name which has left many surprised with his actions: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Poster)

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Who is Abhishek Singh?

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Who is Abhishek Singh?

Abhishek Singh hails from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh and his father, Kripa Shankar Singh, was an IPS officer. Abhishek completed his graduation in B.com from Delhi University. According to his earlier interview by Shubhankar Mishra, Abhishek was only 19 when he suffered depression due to an ugly break-up. According to BollywoodShaadis, Abhishek prepared for the UPSC after his personal turmoil and decided to shift his focus to studies. In 2011, he cleared the most prestigious UPSC examination and secured the All India Rank 94. 

Abhishek Singh became a 2011-batch IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre and secured a rank within the top 100 on his first attempt at the UPSC exam.  

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Abhishek's movie debut

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Abhishek's movie debut

Abhishek's movie debut 1946: Direct Action Day stars Raima Sen, the granddaughter of popular Bengali actress, Suchitra Sen. The historical Direct Action Day refers to the riots that occurred in Calcutta, India, on August 16, 1946, and subsequent days. The film has been directed by Vijay Yelakanti.

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Abhishek Singh's Wife

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Abhishek Singh's Wife

Abhishek Singh is married to Durga Shakti Nagpal, who is also an IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre 2010 batch. In 2012, the couple tied the knot. She cracked the UPSC exam in 2009 and secured the All India Rank 20. She's currently posted as a DM & Collector of Lakhimpur Kheri. 

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Why Abhishek Entered Films

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Why Abhishek Entered Films

The Print quoted Abhishek Singh as saying, "After deciding to enter into cinema, I was trying to meet film directors and producers on a regular basis. Last year, I went to meet famous film producer Ram Gopal Verma, where I met Vivek Kuchibhotla, a co-producer of this movie. He introduced me to the producer T.G. Vishwa Prasad, who took my look test. Once they found me suitable for the role, they offered me to work with them,” he added. “This movie reveals an important chapter of our history, which wasn’t talked about much."

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IAS Officer's Acting Debut

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IAS Officer's Acting Debut

Abhishek Singh made his acting debut in 2020, with a short film, Chaar Pandrah. He later played an IAS officer in Hindi web series, Delhi Crime Season 2 which earned him name and fame. He was also seen in music videos including B Praak’s Dil Tod Ke and Third Party, where he shared the screen with Sunny Leone.

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First Indian Bureaucrat At Cannes Film Festival

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First Indian Bureaucrat At Cannes Film Festival

Abhishek Singh, a former IAS officer-turned-actor, created history by becoming the first Indian officer to walk the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. now steps into the spotlight with his silver screen debut in 1946: Direct Action Day which was earlier titled Maa Kali, as per reports. He turned heads with his Cannes appearance with his presence at the red carpet.

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