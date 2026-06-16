/Who am I? Made debut with Aamir Khan in historic sports film, quit movies in 2015 but worked in TV; this is how she looks now

Who am I? Guess the celeb: She was recently seen at a special film event and fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of their favourite actress.
Who am I? Guess the celeb: In today's series, let's try to dig out more information about this famous actress who once made hearts swoon with her debut performance opposite Aamir Khan. She came, she ruled and she left - yes, she bid goodbye to the movie world but did continue to act in television. She was recently seen at a special film event and fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of their favourite actress. Can you guess her name?
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)
Who is Gracy Singh?
Actress Gracy Singh played the lead role opposite Aamir made her sensational debut in Bollywood with the movie which went on to become a historic outing in Indian cinema. She started her acting career in 1997 popular daily soap called Amanat. Before that Gracy Singh had been touring with the dance group called 'The Planets'. Two years later, in 1999 she made an appearance in a Bengali movie titled Sundori Bou. But it was Lagaan which gave her the big break. She won the Screen Award for Most Promising Newcomer – Female and earned many nominations that year.
Gracy Singh's movie journey
After Lagaan, she did Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Armaan, Gangaajal, Muskaan and Santhosham among others. She featured in Punjabi films such as Lakh Pardesi Hoye and a Malayalam film titled Loudspeaker directed by Jayaraj.
Her last full-fledged movie role was in a 2015 Punjabi movie titled Chooriyan.
After films, Gracy Singh did TV
Gracy went back to doing television and was seen in successful mythological show Santoshi Maa. She played the titular role of the goddess in the show for many years. The show ran from 2015-2017 and later from 2020-2021 respectively.
Gracy Singh's spiritual connect
She is also a member of the Braham Kumaris and has been spotted at many events. In her 2015 interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "For several years, I have been associated with the Brahma Kumaris. This is similar to my role. Also, I’m a trained classical dancer running my own dance troupe since 2006."
This is how Gracy Singh looks now
Aamir Khan's co-star recently made a rare appearance at Aamir Khan celebrating 25 years of his Lagaan and Aamir Khan Productions. Hosted by Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in Mumbai, the special screening of Lagaan attracted several stars from the film industry. However, it was the sight of Kareena, Salman and Aamir posing together that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the evening.