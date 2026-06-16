/Who am I? Made debut with Aamir Khan in historic sports film, quit movies in 2015 but worked in TV; this is how she looks now

Gracy Singh's movie journey

Gracy Singh's movie journey

After Lagaan, she did Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Armaan, Gangaajal, Muskaan and Santhosham among others. She featured in Punjabi films such as Lakh Pardesi Hoye and a Malayalam film titled Loudspeaker directed by Jayaraj.

Her last full-fledged movie role was in a 2015 Punjabi movie titled Chooriyan.