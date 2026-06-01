Who Am I? Made film debut with Salman Khan, is Jaya Bachchan's brother-in-law, quit Mumbai at career peak, now runs a hotel

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Verma also witnessed the early careers of stars such as Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, and Lara Dutta. He said, “Many actors who later became stars had some of their earliest projects with me. Akshay Kumar’s first film with me was Deedar, although it was released later. Karisma Kapoor was also part of that film. However, her Prem Qaidi and Akshay’s Saugandh were released before Deedar. The film was directed by veteran filmmaker Pramod Chakravorty. Similarly, Lara Dutta’s first film was also with me.” He added, "I never thought in terms of working with big stars. I was busy balancing acting with my job. For nearly ten years, I continued working while holding a regular job. It was only in 1996 that I finally resigned and devoted myself fully to acting.”

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