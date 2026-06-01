Who Am I? Made film debut with Salman Khan, is Jaya Bachchan's brother-in-law, quit Mumbai at career peak, now runs a hotel
In today's Who Am I?, we take a look at a veteran actor who made his film debut alongside Salman Khan, worked with several future Bollywood stars, and appeared in some of Hindi cinema's most memorable films. Despite a successful career spanning over four decades, he chose to leave Mumbai at the height of his popularity and return to his hometown. He is also connected to one of Bollywood's most famous families through marriage and now runs a hotel while pursuing his passion for theatre. Can you guess who he is?
Who am I? Guess Who
Who am I? This veteran actor made his film debut in a movie that also marked the arrival of a young Salman Khan as a leading man. While the film went on to become one of Bollywood's most iconic romances, he made a decision to walk away from Mumbai and the mainstream entertainment industry.
(Image: IMDb/Magnific)
Worked With Several Future Bollywood Stars
Over a career spanning more than four decades, he worked with several actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and more who would later become major stars.
(Image: IMDb)
Meet Rajeev Verma
The actor is Rajeev Verma, best remembered for playing Salman Khan's father in 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. Although audiences often associate him with that blockbuster, in a conversation with DearGeneration podcast, Verma says that when the film was made, neither Salman Khan nor several other cast members were established stars.
(Image: IMDb)
Why Fame Never Mattered to Him
Verma also witnessed the early careers of stars such as Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, and Lara Dutta. He said, “Many actors who later became stars had some of their earliest projects with me. Akshay Kumar’s first film with me was Deedar, although it was released later. Karisma Kapoor was also part of that film. However, her Prem Qaidi and Akshay’s Saugandh were released before Deedar. The film was directed by veteran filmmaker Pramod Chakravorty. Similarly, Lara Dutta’s first film was also with me.” He added, "I never thought in terms of working with big stars. I was busy balancing acting with my job. For nearly ten years, I continued working while holding a regular job. It was only in 1996 that I finally resigned and devoted myself fully to acting.”
(Image: IMDb)
Why He Decided to Leave Mumbai
Despite enjoying a successful acting career, Verma eventually found himself trapped in repetitive roles. He noted, “In Maine Pyar Kiya, I played a businessman. After the film became successful, filmmakers began seeing me in a particular image. Once an actor becomes associated with a certain kind of role, people keep casting him in similar parts. I was repeatedly offered the same kind of characters.”
(Image: IMDb/Movie Still)
Now Runs a Hotel in Bhopal
The monotony eventually took a toll. Verma admitted that acting began to feel like a routine job, “Five or six years ago, I returned to Bhopal. Even two or three years before that, I had begun feeling that acting had become routine and I was no longer enjoying it. Spending time with friends, attending weddings and family gatherings, enjoying life, all of that had become negligible. After a point, you start missing those things. You feel like spending time with your family, parents and friends," he said.
(Image: Movie Still)
Life After Bollywood
Verma left Mumbai and returned to Bhopal, where he now runs a small hotel and remains active in theatre. With his children settled and financial pressures reduced, he has embraced a slower pace of life.
(Image: IMDb)
Family Connection to Jaya Bachchan
Veteran actor Rajeev Verma is married to Rita Bhaduri, an educationist and theatre artist who is also the sister of actress-politician Jaya Bachchan.
(Image: Facebook)
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