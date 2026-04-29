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NewsPhotosWho am I? Married at 14, abused by in-laws, worked as a domestic help, actress became 'India's one of the most popular sex symbols of 80s-90s', died mysteriously at 35
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Who am I? Married at 14, abused by in-laws, worked as a domestic help, actress became 'India's one of the most popular sex symbols of 80s-90s', died mysteriously at 35

Who am I? Labelled as 'one of the sex symbols' of 80s and 90s, let's get to know more about a star who was once a sensation known to all.

 

Updated:Apr 29, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Who Am I? Guess My Name

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Who Am I? Guess My Name

Who Am I? Guess My Name: Today in our series, we will talk about the yesteryear actress who was known in the South and Hindi film industry for her bold image. Labelled as 'one of the sex symbols' of 80s and 90s, this actress had a roller coaster life journey personally and professionally. Let's get to know more about a star who was once a sensation known to all.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills)

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Silk Smitha's personal life

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Silk Smitha's personal life

Silk Smitha's personal life

Silk Smitha's real name was Vadlapati Vijayalakshmi. Due to her family's financial trouble, she had to drop out of school in 4th class and was into marriage with an older man at the age of 14, despite being underage. However, reportedly her husband and in-laws abused her, and within two years she walked out of this marriage and ran away. 

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Silk Smitha worked as a housemaid

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Silk Smitha worked as a housemaid

Silk Smitha worked as a housemaid

Silk also worked as a domestic help to support herself. Later, she moved to Chennai to live with her mom, working as a make-up or 'touch-up' artist - which gradually fetched her some roles.

 

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Silk Smitha @ 450 films

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Silk Smitha @ 450 films

Silk Smitha @ 450 films

The South sex symbol of the 80s, featured in as many as 450 films in her career. She worked in many language films including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

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Silk Smitha's career high

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Silk Smitha's career high

Silk Smitha's career high 

She started as a touch-up artist for the actress Aparna and soon got small character roles. Her first movie role as a heroine was offered by Malayalam director Antony Eastman in his film Inaye Thedi, though the movie was released very much later. Eastman gave her the name Smitha.

But it was in 1979, that Vijaylakshmi turned into her reel name Silk Smitha. Tamil film 'Vandichakkaram' proved to be a path breaker for her. It was her character's name 'Silk' in the movie which made her famous overnight. And, director Vinu Chakravarthy renamed her Smitha, soon she became 'Silk Smitha'.

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Silk Smitha's mysterious death

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Silk Smitha's mysterious death

Silk Smitha's mysterious death

Silk Smitha was at the peak of her career and reportedly wanted to turn into producing films too, but what shook the industry was the sudden news of her death. On the fateful night of September 23, 1996, the South star was found dead in her apartment in Chennai. It was reported that she committed suicide.  

In fact, it was reported that moments before her death, she tried to reach out to some of her industry friends including actress Anuradha but could not get through. The next day, Silk was found dead at her Chennai home.

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Silk Smitha's earnings and biopic

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Silk Smitha's earnings and biopic

Silk Smitha's earnings and biopic

An NDTV report states that Silk Smitha at the peak of her career was earning around Rs 50,000 per dance sequence. Other media reports quote Rs 1 lakh- Rs 3 lakh being her fee for special dance numbers due to her rising popularity.

In fact in 2011, Ekta Kapoor's The Dirty Picture was released starring Vidya Balan in the titular role - the film was inspired by the life and times of Silk Smith and other contemporaries of that time including Disco Shanti. It co-starred Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles. The film was directed by Milan Luthria.

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