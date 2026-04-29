Who am I? Married at 14, abused by in-laws, worked as a domestic help, actress became 'India's one of the most popular sex symbols of 80s-90s', died mysteriously at 35

5 / 7

Silk Smitha's career high

She started as a touch-up artist for the actress Aparna and soon got small character roles. Her first movie role as a heroine was offered by Malayalam director Antony Eastman in his film Inaye Thedi, though the movie was released very much later. Eastman gave her the name Smitha.

But it was in 1979, that Vijaylakshmi turned into her reel name Silk Smitha. Tamil film 'Vandichakkaram' proved to be a path breaker for her. It was her character's name 'Silk' in the movie which made her famous overnight. And, director Vinu Chakravarthy renamed her Smitha, soon she became 'Silk Smitha'.