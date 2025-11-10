Who Am I? Marwari Actor Who Ran Away From Home, Sold SIM Cards In Hyderabad; Once Dated Top Pan-India Actress, Is Now Worth Crores!
From his starry debut to dating a popular Pan-India actress - he has always been in news. Can you guess who are we talking about?
Who Am I? Guess Name
Today in our Who Am I? series, let's get to know more about an actor, who once ran away from his home and even sold SIM cards. He is now worth crores and is enjoying a top slot in talented actors list. From his starry debut to dating a popular Pan-India actress - he has always been in news. Can you guess who are we talking about?
Who Is Vijay Varma?
Yes, we are talking about none other than Vijay Varma. He was born in a Marwari business family settled in Hyderabad, India. He attended St. Theresa High School. He graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India, before gaining recognition with the crime drama film Pink (2016). This was followed by supporting roles in Middle Class Abbayi (2017), Gully Boy (2019) and Baaghi 3 (2020).
He Ran Away From Home...
In an interview with Film Companion back in 2023, Vijay Varma revealed he had a warm very relationship with his family members. But as he grew up and wanted to pursue his own dreams, conflict rose. "It started with a great deal of love when I was a little boy. Then a great deal of hero worship that I had for him in my younger days. He used to fulfill every demand of mine; I was the youngest so I was spoilt. Until I came to an age where I started to have my own thoughts and he didn’t like it.”
Adding more, he said, Vijay shared that his father wanted him to join his handicrafts business in Hyderabad. “He wanted me to join the business and I wanted to do anything but not work with him. So, that’s where the conflict started, and he was also strong about his stand and I was fighting for my stand. It went on for years until I decided ‘I don’t think this man wants what is good for me’, then I ran away from home, and then there was 7-8 years of no talking,” he quipped.
For the unversed, Vijay ran away from his house to study at the FTII. In a 2019 interview with The Indian Express after the success of his film, Gully Boy, Vijay revealed that he made the drastic decision of running away.
“I applied to FTII and when I got through, I had to run off to Pune while my father was away on one of his tours. He wouldn’t have allowed it because leaving the family is not done. The world I come from didn’t know of the world outside and I had to be a part of that.”
Sold SIM Cards At Hyderabad
In a conversation with Rhea Chakraborty, Vijay Varma recalled doing several courses, and trying various odd jobs before stepping into acting. “I must have done around 5 different courses. Software engineering course, event management course. Of course, I did B.Com. I did all kinds of different things to see what clicks, and nothing did. I trained for 3 months at a call centre training program to work one night at a call centre, and decided this is not for me. Then I worked for a mobile company. I was selling SIM cards. I used to work back then for Idea cellular. I used to go around and sell packages and SIM cards," said Vijay Varma.
Travelled 30-40 kms On Bike
“I used to report to this boss who had a big Nokia showroom. And he would send me to far off places 30-40 kilometre away on a bike in all weather conditions. I was raised like a girl in a very protective Marwari household. So I was in a rough terrain. And as much as I wanted to do something, it was very taxing. And the boss wouldn’t let me have a good time. If I came back with three sales, he’d ask, ‘Where’s the fourth one?’" Mujhe bohot bura lagta tha. One day, I told him, ‘I’ll put up my photo in your Nokia showroom. I’ll become the brand ambassador’. And now, I’ve become successful… but there is no Nokia."
Vijay Varma's FTII Dream
Vijay Varma revealed that he did various odd jobs before making it to the prestigious FTII, Pune. He did not get selected at first, so he did theatre in Hyderabad for a year. “And when I first stepped foot on the stage in a play, I got claps and laughter. And I figured this is nice, I want to do this. So I kept doing theatre on the side, hiding it from my family. College jaa raha hu bolke theatre chala jaata tha," said Vijay. He later got in at FTII.
Vijay Varma's Upcoming Projects
Vijay was last seen on screen in Netflix’s IC814: The Kandahar Hijack, a crime thriller based on the real-life incident of the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999. Next, he will be seen in web series Matka King - a series about the underworld of 1960s Mumbai. Also, he has a romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq. The film features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi in lead roles.
Vijay Varma's Dating History
Vijay Varma was dating actress Tamannaah Bhatia, but their relationship reportedly ended in March 2025. The two began dating in 2022 on the set of Lust Stories 2 and confirmed their relationship publicly in 2023. Reports of their breakup surfaced in March 2025, though it was described as amicable.
Now, fresh rumours suggest that he is dating Fatima Sana Shaikh, his co-star from 'Gustaakh Ishq'. However, neither him nor Fatima have publicly confirmed the rumours.
Vijay Varma's Net Worth
According to Koimoi report, Vijay Varma reportedly charges Rs 85 lakh per film (originally attributed to TOI). He also has some brands in his kitty, adding more power to his net worth. The Gully Boy actor bought his first car, a Jeep Compass last year and owns a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Andheri. As of 2024, his net worth comes to Rs 20 crore.
