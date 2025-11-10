Who Am I? Marwari Actor Who Ran Away From Home, Sold SIM Cards In Hyderabad; Once Dated Top Pan-India Actress, Is Now Worth Crores!

3 / 9

In an interview with Film Companion back in 2023, Vijay Varma revealed he had a warm very relationship with his family members. But as he grew up and wanted to pursue his own dreams, conflict rose. "It started with a great deal of love when I was a little boy. Then a great deal of hero worship that I had for him in my younger days. He used to fulfill every demand of mine; I was the youngest so I was spoilt. Until I came to an age where I started to have my own thoughts and he didn’t like it.”

Adding more, he said, Vijay shared that his father wanted him to join his handicrafts business in Hyderabad. “He wanted me to join the business and I wanted to do anything but not work with him. So, that’s where the conflict started, and he was also strong about his stand and I was fighting for my stand. It went on for years until I decided ‘I don’t think this man wants what is good for me’, then I ran away from home, and then there was 7-8 years of no talking,” he quipped.

For the unversed, Vijay ran away from his house to study at the FTII. In a 2019 interview with The Indian Express after the success of his film, Gully Boy, Vijay revealed that he made the drastic decision of running away.

“I applied to FTII and when I got through, I had to run off to Pune while my father was away on one of his tours. He wouldn’t have allowed it because leaving the family is not done. The world I come from didn’t know of the world outside and I had to be a part of that.”