Who am I? Mesmerising Pan-India actress who has featured in 89 films, broke her 'no-kissing' policy on-screen after 18 years opposite her now ex-boyfriend!
Who am I? After 18 long years, she broke her 'no-kissing' rule policy for a film which featured her opposite her now ex-boyfriend.
Who Am I? Guess My Name
Who am I? Today, in this feature, we will focus on a famous Pan-India star, who is also called 'milky beauty' by fans. The 36-year-old stunner topped charts with her blockbuster item song in a superhit horror franchise. After 18 long years, she broke her 'no-kissing' rule policy for a film which featured her opposite her now ex-boyfriend. Can you guess her name already? Let's find out more:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
Who am I? Hint below
Yes, we are talking about none other than Tamannaah Bhatia. She has predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. Tamannaah has featured in as many as 89 movies and is one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema. She has an elder brother named Anand Bhatia and is of Sindhi Hindu origin.
Tamannaah Bhatia's educational qualification
The actress attended Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School in Mumbai and started her acting training quite early. She also pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree through distance education from National College, Mumbai. At 13 she joined Prithvi Theatre for a year, where she participated in stage performances.
'Broke her no-kissing rule'
Tamannaah told Film Companion in her earlier interviews around Lust Stories 2 release in 2023, "I really wanted to work with Sujoy and I’m really happy that he thought of me for this part especially because I have done literally no intimacy in my career or very little intimacy in my career. I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that was like ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi, main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on screen (I will never do this, I will never kiss onscreen).' I was that person, for me it was an evolution to get out of that framework."
She added, “India is vast and so many parts are yet to evolve. A lot of evolution has happened, but a lot more is left. I did not want this to sort of hold me back. It was purely for creativity. Not like I am trying to be famous after 18 years (in showbiz). Not my endeavour.”
Tamannaah Bhatia's ex-boyfriend
In Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah Bhatia was paired opposite her now ex-boyfriend Vijay Varma and the title of her short story was 'Sex With Ex' by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. It was after the film that the buzz around their relationship caught attention. However, after dating for about 2 long years, the couple called it quits.
'Aaj Ki Raat' massive success
Tamannaah Bhatia witnessed massive success with 'Aaj Ki Raat' track from Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal parts. It is directed by Amar Kaushik. The track topped the charts for months and gave Tamannaah immense popularity.
Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming projects
The actress has supernatural folklore thriller Vvan: Force of the Forest opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the comedy sequel No Entry 2, the action saga Ranger, and the horror-thriller Ragini 3.
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