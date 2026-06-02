Who am I? Mesmerising Pan-India actress who has featured in 89 films, broke her 'no-kissing' policy on-screen after 18 years opposite her now ex-boyfriend!

4 / 7

Tamannaah told Film Companion in her earlier interviews around Lust Stories 2 release in 2023, "I really wanted to work with Sujoy and I’m really happy that he thought of me for this part especially because I have done literally no intimacy in my career or very little intimacy in my career. I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that was like ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi, main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on screen (I will never do this, I will never kiss onscreen).' I was that person, for me it was an evolution to get out of that framework."

She added, “India is vast and so many parts are yet to evolve. A lot of evolution has happened, but a lot more is left. I did not want this to sort of hold me back. It was purely for creativity. Not like I am trying to be famous after 18 years (in showbiz). Not my endeavour.”