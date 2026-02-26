Advertisement
Who am I? 'Most beautiful' actress had her first child at 40, starred in a Bond film at 50 & confessed about 'never wishing to go back to being 20...'
photoDetails

Who am I? 'Most beautiful' actress had her first child at 40, starred in a Bond film at 50 & confessed about 'never wishing to go back to being 20...'

Who am I? 'Most beautiful' actress had her first child at 40: At 61 today, she can give any actress a run for her money. Let's find out who is she...

 

Updated:Feb 26, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Who Am I? Guess My Name

1/7
Who Am I? Guess My Name

Who am I? In this feature today, we will try to know more about the life and times of an incredible star who not only was hailed as the 'most beautiful actress of all time' in a 2024 survey by a portal but is widely appreciated for her sensational looks and acting chops. At 61 today, she can give any actress a run for her money. Let's find out who is she?

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

Who is Monica Bellucci?

2/7
Who is Monica Bellucci?

Who is Monica Bellucci?

Born in Umbria, Italy, Monica's father, Pasquale Bellucci, owned a trucking company, and her mother, Brunella Briganti, was a housewife and amateur painter. She was first introduced to modelling at 13 when she posed for a photographer friend-of-the-family in Città di Castello. At 16, she started modelling and was successfully working for many top names. 

Monica Bellucci's incredible work

3/7
Monica Bellucci's incredible work

Monica Bellucci's incredible work

Monica Anna Maria Bellucci, the Italian beauty made her acting debut in the Italian TV miniseries Vita coi figli (1991), followed by Dracula (1992). She got her breakthrough role in The Apartment (1996), and later was seen in Under Suspicion (2000) and Malèna which released in the same year.

She did Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001), comedy Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra (2002), controversial thriller Irréversible (2002), and Persephone in the 2003 science-fiction films The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions among others. 

She featured in Gibson's Christian drama The Passion of the Christ (2004). Her other notable works include How Much Do You Love Me? (2005) and Shoot 'Em Up (2007), The Whistleblower (2010), The Ages of Love (2011), The Wonders (2014), Ville-Marie (2015), Spectre (2015), On the Milky Road (2016), The Man Who Sold His Skin (2020), and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024). 

Monica Bellucci's educational background

4/7
Monica Bellucci's educational background

Monica Bellucci's educational background

Monica Bellucci studied law at the University of Perugia, and not many know that she financed her studies by working as a model through her father's friend. Later, she moved to Milan for work and featured in several  Dolce & Gabbana campaigns as their muse. She went on to collaborate with Dior, featured in Pirelli Calendar and Cartier among others.

'Not wanting to be 20 again'

5/7
'Not wanting to be 20 again'

Bellucci gave birth to her first child at 40 and her second at 45.

In her 2021 interview with Sunday Times Style magazine, Monica opened up on embracing ageing process. She said, "I am not obsessed. I’ve always been a curvy woman, never so skinny, that’s my nature. And I want to get old in a peaceful way," she shared. "When you are 50 or 60 you don’t have the same needs as when you are 20. You change, like when your baby comes into the room, you see that the first thing is her. We come in second. This gives us another perspective.”

Bond girl at 50!

6/7
Bond girl at 50!

Bond girl at 50

At 50, Monica Bellucci became the oldest Bond girl at that time in the James Bond film franchise, playing Lucia Sciarra in Sam Mendes' Spectre (2015). The film grossed $880 million worldwide against a $250–300 million production budget.

Monica Bellucci's marriages

7/7
Monica Bellucci's marriages

Monica Bellucci's marriages

Monica Bellucci was first married to Italian photographer Claudio Carlos Basso in 1990. But they got divorced a year later.

Later, she and French actor Vincent Cassel met in 1995 on the set of their film The Apartment and got married in 1999. They have two daughters, Deva and Léonie together. The couple acted together in nine films between 1996 and 2006. They too got divorced in 2013.

In June 2023, the actress confirmed she was in a relationship with filmmaker Tim Burton. They made their first public appearance at the Rome Film Festival in October 2023, but their relationship ended in September 2025.

