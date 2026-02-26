Who am I? 'Most beautiful' actress had her first child at 40, starred in a Bond film at 50 & confessed about 'never wishing to go back to being 20...'

3 / 7

Monica Bellucci's incredible work

Monica Anna Maria Bellucci, the Italian beauty made her acting debut in the Italian TV miniseries Vita coi figli (1991), followed by Dracula (1992). She got her breakthrough role in The Apartment (1996), and later was seen in Under Suspicion (2000) and Malèna which released in the same year.

She did Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001), comedy Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra (2002), controversial thriller Irréversible (2002), and Persephone in the 2003 science-fiction films The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions among others.

She featured in Gibson's Christian drama The Passion of the Christ (2004). Her other notable works include How Much Do You Love Me? (2005) and Shoot 'Em Up (2007), The Whistleblower (2010), The Ages of Love (2011), The Wonders (2014), Ville-Marie (2015), Spectre (2015), On the Milky Road (2016), The Man Who Sold His Skin (2020), and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024).