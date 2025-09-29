Who Am I? National Award Winning Actor Who Has A Sikh Mother, Christian Father And A Muslim Brother, Married Actress Girlfriend & Took Temporary Break From Acting

4 / 8

Vikrant Massey made his acting debut at 20 with TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom (2007). As a trained contemporary/jazz dancer, he has worked with Shiamak Davar, and was a choreographer on the show. In 2008, he played Dharam in Dharam Veer alongside Rajat Tokas.

It was his portrayal of Shyam Singh, a supportive husband opposite Veebha Anand in Balika Vadhu from 2009 to 2010 which earned him recognition. He was also seen in Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, Qubool Hai, V The Serial, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Ajab Gajab Ghar Jamai, marked his final appearance on television before film debut.