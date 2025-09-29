Who Am I? National Award Winning Actor Who Has A Sikh Mother, Christian Father And A Muslim Brother, Married Actress Girlfriend & Took Temporary Break From Acting
Who Am I? Guess The Actor: Today, in our 'Who Am I? series, we will scan through the showbiz journey of a popular actor who has managed to strike a healthy balance between commercial and offbeat cinema. He started off from television, making his presence felt on the small screens to eventually venturing into mainstream commercial cinema - today he has a National Film Award in his kitty and his rise is witnessed by all.
Meet Actor Who Has A Sikh Mom, Christian Father & A Muslim Brother
We are talking about none other then Vikrant Massey, who was born to a Sikh mother and a Christian father, Meena and Jolly Massey. His elder brother converted to Islam at 17. Therefore, Vikrant comes from a multi-faith background. He was born and raised in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Vikrant Massey's Educational Background
He attended St Anthony's High School in Versova and completed his higher education from RD National College of Arts & Science in Bandra, Mumbai. He is a trained dancer, and performed it on-stage during his theatre performances at 7.
Vikrant Massey's Successful TV Journey
Vikrant Massey made his acting debut at 20 with TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom (2007). As a trained contemporary/jazz dancer, he has worked with Shiamak Davar, and was a choreographer on the show. In 2008, he played Dharam in Dharam Veer alongside Rajat Tokas.
It was his portrayal of Shyam Singh, a supportive husband opposite Veebha Anand in Balika Vadhu from 2009 to 2010 which earned him recognition. He was also seen in Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, Qubool Hai, V The Serial, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Ajab Gajab Ghar Jamai, marked his final appearance on television before film debut.
Vikrant Massey's Film Debut
Vikrant Massey made his Hindi film debut in Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera (2013), followed by Zoya Akhtar's ensemble family drama Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), where again he was seen in a supporting act. His first full-fledged lead role was in Konkona Sen Sharma's debut directorial, the critically acclaimed independent drama A Death in the Gunj (2017).
Vikrant Massey's Other Notable Works
He was also seen in Half Girlfriend and Lipstick Under My Burkha. His debut in much-talked about crime drama series Mirzapur followed by romantic drama Broken But Beautiful earned him further adulation. His act in web show Criminal Justice along with Pankaj Tripathi was well-noticed by critics and fans alike.
He was paired opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak (2020), which was based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
12Th Fail - Turning Point
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's biographical drama 12th Fail, was the turning point in Vikrant Massey's life. He portrayed the real-life character of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who battled poverty and became an IPS officer. The film not only earned him critics love but also got him the most coveted National Film Award for the Best Actor category which he shared with none other than Shah Rukh Khan ( for Jawan).
Vikrant Massey's Wife
Vikrant Massey got married to actress girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. The duo began dating in 2015 and worked together in series Broken But Beautiful (2018). They got engaged in 2019, and registered their marriage on 14 February 2022. On 18 February 2022, the couple tied the knot Massey in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.
They welcomed their first child - a boy in 2024.
