Who Am I? Richest Indian Actor In The World 2025 With Staggering Wealth Of Rs 12,490 Crore, His First Salary Was Just Rs 50, He Owns A Private Jet Worth $ 61.5 Million
Richest Indian Actor Of 2025: He has raced past many Hollywood biggies including George Clooney, Robert De Niro and Brad Pitt.
Who Am I? Richest Indian Actor In The World 2025
Who Am I? Richest Indian Actor In The World 2025: He is the Badshah of Bollywood and now a Billionaire club's member too! The year 2025 has been incredibly lucky for this top star from the Hindi showbiz world, who not only got his most coveted first National Film Award but also made his top spot in the famous Hurun India Rich List 2025. By now, you must have guessed, who are we talking about. Let's get to know more about him in detail:
Meet India's Richest Actor
Shah Rukh Khan is officially a billionaire now! He has entered the billionaire's club, holding on to his first position in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, which was released on October 1. This is an annual list published by the Hurun Research Institute, assessing the wealth of celebrities across different fields in India.
The Hurun India Rich List 2025 mentioned: "Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 crore." Reportedly, SRK has emerged as the wealthiest Bollywood icon in 2025.
Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan's Net Worth 2025
Hurun India Rich List 2025: Following SRK at the number 2 spot is actress Juhi Chawla who boasts of a whopping net worth of Rs 7,790 crore. Hrithik Roshan ranks third, with his HRX fitness and lifestyle brand, a wealth of Rs 2,160 crore. Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and diversified investments tally up to Rs 1,880 crore. Indian cinema's legendary icon Amitabh Bachchan, with a career spanning five decades, debuts on the list at Rs 1,630 crore - taking his production and real estate holdings into account.
Meet Richest Actors In The World 2025
Esquire's list about the 'Top 10 Richest Actors in the World' 2025 came out in February, according to which the Number 1 spot was earned by Arnold Schwarzenegger with a net worth: $1.49 billion, followed by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson with a net worthof $1.19 billion and Tom Cruise with a net worth: $891 million at number 3 slot.
However, with the latest Hurun India Rich List 2025, Shah Rukh Khan surely has risen to the top spot, clinching the number 1 slot along with Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Shah Rukh Khan vs Rest Of Bollywood Net Worth
While SRK'S net worth in 2025 is estimated to be a whopping 12,490 crore from his Rs 7500 crore in 2024. According to Hindustan Times, Salman Khan ( ₹2900 crore), Hrithik Roshan ( ₹3100 crore), Aamir Khan ( ₹1900 crore), and Akshay Kumar ( ₹2500 crore). It is actress and SRK's friend Juhi Chawla who comes in second close to him with Rs 7,790 crore net worth, way ahead of many A-lister actors in India.
SRK's First Paycheck
Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan in one of his earlier interviews with PTI, while discussing his movie 'Raees' recounted his first earnings. He talked about when he was an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert, where he received a gratifying sum of Rs 50 as his first paycheck.
SRK Owns A Private Jet
The superstar owns a Gulfstream G550, frequently used for family vacations and travel. His swanky jet is valued at around $61.5 million according to TOI.
Trending Photos