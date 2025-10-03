Who Am I? Richest Indian Actor In The World 2025 With Staggering Wealth Of Rs 12,490 Crore, His First Salary Was Just Rs 50, He Owns A Private Jet Worth $ 61.5 Million

2 / 7

Shah Rukh Khan is officially a billionaire now! He has entered the billionaire's club, holding on to his first position in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, which was released on October 1. This is an annual list published by the Hurun Research Institute, assessing the wealth of celebrities across different fields in India.

The Hurun India Rich List 2025 mentioned: "Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 crore." Reportedly, SRK has emerged as the wealthiest Bollywood icon in 2025.