Who am I? Son of former MLA, aspired to become an IAS officer, prepared for UPSC examination; later went on to work with Aishwarya Rai, Preity Zinta & Sushmita Sen

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Who is Chandrachur Singh?

Son of Baldev Singh, a former MLA from Khair, a town in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Krishna Kumari Devi from the royal family of the princely state of Patna in current-day Odisha - Chandrachur Singh attended the all-boys boarding school The Doon School in Dehradun, and then went to St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi. In addition, as a trained classical singer, he also taught Music at Vasant Valley School and History at his alma mater, The Doon School.

Reportedly, he prepared the UPSC entrance examination as he aspired to become an IAS officer.