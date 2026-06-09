Who am I? Son of former MLA, aspired to become an IAS officer, prepared for UPSC examination; later went on to work with Aishwarya Rai, Preity Zinta & Sushmita Sen
Who am I: He entered the showbiz world and acted with A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Preity Zinta and Sushmita Sen among others. Can you guess the name?
Who Am I? Guess My Name
Who am I? In this series today, we will try to dig out information about this famous Indian celebrity who once prepared for the very UPSC examination, as he aspired to become an IAS officer. However, as luck would have it, he ditched his dream and later entered the showbiz world with a dreamy debut and acted with A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Preity Zinta and Sushmita Sen among others. Can you guess the name?
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Still/Instagram)
Guess the celeb
Guess the celeb
We are talking about none other than Chandrachur Singh. He made his smashing acting debut in 1996 with Tere Mere Sapne which was bankrolled by Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL). In the same year, he featured alongside Tabu in Maachis for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Chandrachur had arrived and how!
Who is Chandrachur Singh?
Who is Chandrachur Singh?
Son of Baldev Singh, a former MLA from Khair, a town in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Krishna Kumari Devi from the royal family of the princely state of Patna in current-day Odisha - Chandrachur Singh attended the all-boys boarding school The Doon School in Dehradun, and then went to St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi. In addition, as a trained classical singer, he also taught Music at Vasant Valley School and History at his alma mater, The Doon School.
Reportedly, he prepared the UPSC entrance examination as he aspired to become an IAS officer.
Chandrachur Singh's movies
Chandrachur Singh's movies
He did many films including Daag: The Fire, Kya Kehna and Josh which did well at the box office and got him recognition. However, movies like Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, Sarhad Paar - all flopped at the box office.
In 2012, Chandrachur Singh made a comeback with the multi-starer film Chaar Din Ki Chandni which featured Tusshar Kapoor, Kulraj Randhawa, Anupam Kher, Om Puri and Farida Jalal in lead roles.
He also did an English-language film 'The Reluctant Fundamentalist' in 2012, directed by Mira Nair. Chandrachur featured in the much-delayed venture Zilla Ghaziabad.
Meet Chandrachur Singh's wife
Meet Chandrachur Singh's wife
Chandrachur Singh was married to Avantika Kumari (also known as Avantika Mankotia), who reportedly hails from the influential Mankotia family of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. The couple had a private wedding ceremony in a Mehrauli farmhouse in 1999, later welcomed a son named Shraanajai Singh. The duo eventually got divorced.
Chandrachur Singh's tragic accident
Chandrachur Singh's tragic accident
In an earlier interview with ETimes, he spoke about the sabbatical he was forced to take due to a fatal accident in Goa. He said, "I had had an accident while jet skiing in Goa. I had lost my grip and my right hand was pulled out of the shoulder joint. There were multiple dislocations and I had to go through major surgery. I couldn’t shoot at a stretch, the pain would often become unbearable and I would have to leave shoots midway. Also, due to the medication, my weight would fluctuate drastically."
Chandrachur's comeback on OTT
Chandrachur's comeback on OTT
In 2020, Chandrachur Singh's made an impactful comeback with crime drama series Aarya, opposite Sushmita Sen. It was directed by 'Neerja' fame filmmaker Ram Madhvani. The OTT debut received a warm reception and again he shot to fame.
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