Who am I? This actor was once Rajinikanth’s biggest rival, quit films, almost became paralysed, now owns a Rs 3,300 crore business empire

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The actor first appeared in filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s 1991 film Thalapathi, where he shared screen space with Rajinikanth and Mammootty.

He is also remembered for his performances in films like Roja and Bombay. His popularity soared, and he soon became a name everyone knew. Swamy was hailed as one of the most bankable actors of the 1990s.