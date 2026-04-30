Who am I? This actor was once Rajinikanth’s biggest rival, quit films, almost became paralysed, now owns a Rs 3,300 crore business empire
Who are we talking about?
The actor is none other than Arvind Swamy who went from being a popular name in Tamil films to building a successful business career.
Worked with Rajinikanth, Mammootty
The actor first appeared in filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s 1991 film Thalapathi, where he shared screen space with Rajinikanth and Mammootty.
He is also remembered for his performances in films like Roja and Bombay. His popularity soared, and he soon became a name everyone knew. Swamy was hailed as one of the most bankable actors of the 1990s.
Major setback
However, his career faced a major setback in the late 1990s, as many of his films were delayed or never released, while others failed to perform at the box office.
Became an entrepreneur
In the early 2000s, Arvind Swamy decided to step away from acting.
After stepping away from films, he turned his focus to business and started his own company, Talent Maximus. The firm was reportedly valued at Rs 3,300 crore by 2022.
(Image source: Instagram)
Suffered a spinal injury
In 2005, he suffered a severe spinal injury that left him partially paralysed and bedridden for a significant period. He eventually recovered through intense rehabilitation and Ayurvedic treatment.
(Image source: IMDB)
Recent work
In 2024, he starred in the Tamil drama Meiyazhagan, alongside Karthi.
He will also be seen playing Major Srinivasan in Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial Tanvi the Great.
He is set to appear next in Gandhi Talks, a silent comedy film expected to release soon. Recently, he received critical acclaim for Meiyazhagan (2024), winning the Filmfare Award (Critics’) for Best Actor – Tamil in February 2026.
(Image source: Movie poster)
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