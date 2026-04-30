Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3042421https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/who-am-i-this-actor-was-once-rajinikanth-s-biggest-rival-quit-films-almost-became-paralysed-now-owns-a-rs-3300-crore-business-empire-3042421
NewsPhotosWho am I? This actor was once Rajinikanth’s biggest rival, quit films, almost became paralysed, now owns a Rs 3,300 crore business empire
photoDetails

Who am I? This actor was once Rajinikanth’s biggest rival, quit films, almost became paralysed, now owns a Rs 3,300 crore business empire

In this feature, we take a look at the journey of an actor who was once considered Rajinikanth’s biggest competitor in the early 1990s.
Updated:Apr 30, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Who are we talking about?

1/6
Who are we talking about?

The actor is none other than Arvind Swamy who went from being a popular name in Tamil films to building a successful business career.

 

Follow Us

Worked with Rajinikanth, Mammootty

2/6
Worked with Rajinikanth, Mammootty

The actor first appeared in filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s 1991 film Thalapathi, where he shared screen space with Rajinikanth and Mammootty.

He is also remembered for his performances in films like Roja and Bombay. His popularity soared, and he soon became a name everyone knew. Swamy was hailed as one of the most bankable actors of the 1990s.

Follow Us

Major setback

3/6
Major setback

However, his career faced a major setback in the late 1990s, as many of his films were delayed or never released, while others failed to perform at the box office.

 

Follow Us

Became an entrepreneur

4/6
Became an entrepreneur

In the early 2000s, Arvind Swamy decided to step away from acting.

After stepping away from films, he turned his focus to business and started his own company, Talent Maximus. The firm was reportedly valued at Rs 3,300 crore by 2022.

(Image source: Instagram)

Follow Us

Suffered a spinal injury

5/6
Suffered a spinal injury

In 2005, he suffered a severe spinal injury that left him partially paralysed and bedridden for a significant period. He eventually recovered through intense rehabilitation and Ayurvedic treatment.

 

(Image source: IMDB)

Follow Us

Recent work

6/6
Recent work

In 2024, he starred in the Tamil drama Meiyazhagan, alongside Karthi.

He will also be seen playing Major Srinivasan in Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial Tanvi the Great.

He is set to appear next in Gandhi Talks, a silent comedy film expected to release soon. Recently, he received critical acclaim for Meiyazhagan (2024), winning the Filmfare Award (Critics’) for Best Actor – Tamil in February 2026.

(Image source: Movie poster)

Follow Us
Who Am IArvind SwamyRajnikanthActors who became entrepreneurs
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
DA
Employees under 7th Pay Commission to get 2% DA hike, but THESE employees will get 9% hike
camera icon12
title
Rohit Sharma birthday
Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: 10 reasons why he is Cricket’s ultimate 'GOAT'; records that will blow your mind - In pics
camera icon7
title
Richest Bengali actresses
Top Bengali actresses with stunning net worth in crores: Meet mesmerising Mukherjees to sensational Sarkars (In pics)
camera icon12
title
10 hidden travel destinations
10 'fake-looking' places on earth that are 100% real - and you can actually visit them
camera icon6
title
Ramayana
Most-anticipated upcoming movies based on mythological epics: Ramayana to Krishnavataram to keep you hooked - In Pics