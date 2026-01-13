Who Am I? THIS Sensational Moroccan Beauty Who Danced Her Way To Bollywood Once Worked At A Hookah Bar, Was A Wild Card In Bigg Boss 9 - In Pics
Meet Actress: She has made a niche spot for herself in Hindi cinema - all thanks to her stunning looks and superlative dancing skills. Can you guess her name?
Today in our Who Am I? series, let's get to know more about this Moroccan beauty who is an electrifying dancer and made her acting debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. She has made a niche spot for herself in Hindi cinema - all thanks to her stunning looks and superlative dancing skills. Can you guess her name?
Meet Nora Fatehi - Educational Background
Nora Fateh was born and raised in Toronto, Canada but her parents hail from Morocco. She graduated from Westview Centennial Secondary School in Toronto. She studied political science and international relations at York University.
Nora Fatehi Worked In A Hookah Bar
In her 2023 interview with BBC Asian Network, Nora talked about her journey in showbiz, struggles and much more. The Moroccan beauty said, "At work, I am a b***h sometimes, I am difficult, because I don’t expect anything but the best, because I have sacrificed so much, and when I go in front of the camera, or when I’m on stage, I don’t leave any crumbs, I eat."
She also recalled working in a Hookah Bar once and how she picked up the body language of a star. "It’s a thing. You just pick up a shisha, just like, ‘Here’s your shisha, how is it? Yes!’ It’s not a ‘Oh, you need me. Alright cool, I’m here."
About Nora's Work Journey
“In a year, if 10 songs are offered to me, I’ll just say yes to one, or two. And sometimes, I don’t say yes to any of them. I don’t want to bore the audience… I can’t do too many songs also, because what happens is, people in our industry can get into the space of typecasting, and then they can’t see anything but that. Then you have to open their eyes up unfortunately, because they’re also in tunnel vision.”
When She Was Compared To Katrina Kaif
She told BBC, "Whatever opportunities I have got have been very last minute and thankfully I was prepared. I remember staying locked up in my room and watching stuff on TV, working on my Hindi. I wouldn’t party or make boyfriends like the other girls. I realised in my second month in India I needed to tone down her Canadian accent, tone down my body language and work on my Hindi. I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, ‘Do you want to be like the next Katrina Kaif'?"
Nora Fatehi's Stardom
Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. She has a huge fan following on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few. She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.
She later turned producer and singer with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.
Nora Fatehi Net Worth
According to India Startup page, Nora worked hard to reach for the top spot. She came to Mumbai with only Rs 5000 and finally through her dance became popular. She has build up an estimated net woth of around Rs 50 crore, reportedly.
