Who Am I? THIS Sensational Moroccan Beauty Who Danced Her Way To Bollywood Once Worked At A Hookah Bar, Was A Wild Card In Bigg Boss 9 - In Pics

In her 2023 interview with BBC Asian Network, Nora talked about her journey in showbiz, struggles and much more. The Moroccan beauty said, "At work, I am a b***h sometimes, I am difficult, because I don’t expect anything but the best, because I have sacrificed so much, and when I go in front of the camera, or when I’m on stage, I don’t leave any crumbs, I eat."

She also recalled working in a Hookah Bar once and how she picked up the body language of a star. "It’s a thing. You just pick up a shisha, just like, ‘Here’s your shisha, how is it? Yes!’ It’s not a ‘Oh, you need me. Alright cool, I’m here."