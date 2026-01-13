Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3005973https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/who-am-i-this-sensational-moroccan-beauty-who-danced-her-way-to-bollywood-once-worked-at-a-hookah-bar-was-a-wild-card-in-bigg-boss-9-in-pics-3005973
NewsPhotosWho Am I? THIS Sensational Moroccan Beauty Who Danced Her Way To Bollywood Once Worked At A Hookah Bar, Was A Wild Card In Bigg Boss 9 - In Pics
photoDetails

Who Am I? THIS Sensational Moroccan Beauty Who Danced Her Way To Bollywood Once Worked At A Hookah Bar, Was A Wild Card In Bigg Boss 9 - In Pics

Meet Actress: She has made a niche spot for herself in Hindi cinema - all thanks to her stunning looks and superlative dancing skills. Can you guess her name?

 

Updated:Jan 13, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Who Am I? Hot Bollywood Actress

1/7
Who Am I? Hot Bollywood Actress

Today in our Who Am I? series, let's get to know more about this Moroccan beauty who is an electrifying dancer and made her acting debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. She has made a niche spot for herself in Hindi cinema - all thanks to her stunning looks and superlative dancing skills. Can you guess her name?

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

Meet Nora Fatehi - Educational Background

2/7
Meet Nora Fatehi - Educational Background

Nora Fateh was born and raised in Toronto, Canada but her parents hail from Morocco. She graduated from Westview Centennial Secondary School in Toronto. She studied political science and international relations at York University.

Follow Us

Nora Fatehi Worked In A Hookah Bar

3/7
Nora Fatehi Worked In A Hookah Bar

In her 2023 interview with BBC Asian Network, Nora talked about her journey in showbiz, struggles and much more. The Moroccan beauty said, "At work, I am a b***h sometimes, I am difficult, because I don’t expect anything but the best, because I have sacrificed so much, and when I go in front of the camera, or when I’m on stage, I don’t leave any crumbs, I eat."

She also recalled working in a Hookah Bar once and how she picked up the body language of a star. "It’s a thing. You just pick up a shisha, just like, ‘Here’s your shisha, how is it? Yes!’ It’s not a ‘Oh, you need me. Alright cool, I’m here."

Follow Us

About Nora's Work Journey

4/7
About Nora's Work Journey

The Moroccan beauty in the same BBC interview said, "At work, I am a b***h some times, I am difficult, because I don’t expect anything but the best, because I have sacrificed so much, and when I go in front of the camera, or when I’m on stage, I don’t leave any crumbs, I eat."

“In a year, if 10 songs are offered to me, I’ll just say yes to one, or two. And sometimes, I don’t say yes to any of them. I don’t want to bore the audience… I can’t do too many songs also, because what happens is, people in our industry can get into the space of typecasting, and then they can’t see anything but that. Then you have to open their eyes up unfortunately, because they’re also in tunnel vision.”

Follow Us

When She Was Compared To Katrina Kaif

5/7
When She Was Compared To Katrina Kaif

She told BBC, "Whatever opportunities I have got have been very last minute and thankfully I was prepared. I remember staying locked up in my room and watching stuff on TV, working on my Hindi. I wouldn’t party or make boyfriends like the other girls. I realised in my second month in India I needed to tone down her Canadian accent, tone down my body language and work on my Hindi. I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, ‘Do you want to be like the next Katrina Kaif'?"

Follow Us

Nora Fatehi's Stardom

6/7
Nora Fatehi's Stardom

Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. She has a huge fan following on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few. She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

She later turned producer and singer with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician. 

Follow Us

Nora Fatehi Net Worth

7/7
Nora Fatehi Net Worth

According to India Startup page, Nora worked hard to reach for the top spot. She came to Mumbai with only Rs 5000 and finally through her dance became popular. She has build up an estimated net woth of around Rs 50 crore, reportedly.

Follow Us
Nora FatehiWho Am I?Who Am Imeet actressNora Fatehi hot picsNora Fatehi videoNora Fatehi boyfriendEntertainmentnora fatehi before & after picsNora Fatehi net worth
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon13
title
Weekly health horoscope January 12–18
Weekly Health Horoscope For January 12- 18: This Week Gives You Lot Of Energy And Positive Attitude
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope January 12–18
Weekly Love Horoscope For January 12- 18: May Have A Small Effect On Your Love Life, Zodiacs
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
10 Players With Most Runs In International Cricket History: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Virat Kohli At 2nd Spot; Rahul Dravid, Joe Root At...; Check Full List
camera icon9
title
Most Anticipated lineups Of 2026
2026's Most Anticipated Lineups: Rohit Saraf's The Revolutionaries, Aditi Rao Hydari's Gandhi Talks, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt... And More - In Pics
camera icon8
title
Coldest Countries In The World
World's Coldest Places: Top Countries Where Temperature Drop Could Kill You! Check List