Who Am I? This Veteran Actor Was a Police Sub-Inspector Before Entering Films, Reportedly Rejected a Movie Because He Didn’t Like the Director’s Face, and Had Balochistani Roots
Has Balochistani Roots
The actor in question was born in Loralai, in the Balochistan Province of British India (now in Balochistan, Pakistan), into a Kashmiri family. He belonged to a Kashmiri Pandit household that had migrated from Srinagar to Balochistan.
One of the Biggest Heroes of Indian Cinema
He worked in the Hindi film industry for over four decades and appeared in more than 70 films, earning a reputation for his powerful screen presence and distinctive dialogue delivery.
Was a Cop Before Turning Actor
Before entering films, the actor moved to Bombay, where he joined the Bombay Police as a sub-inspector in the late 1940s. His life took a dramatic turn when he was spotted by filmmaker Sohrab Modi at Metro Cinema while he was on duty.
Who Are We Talking About?
We are talking about none other than Raaj Kumar, whose real name was Kulbhushan Pandit.
Rejected Zanjeer Because…
According to multiple media reports, Raaj Kumar liked the script of Zanjeer but refused to be part of the film because he did not like the director’s face. As per popular anecdotes, the actor reportedly told the director, “You have the smell of Bijnori oil. We won’t even stand with you for a minute, let alone do a movie.” The role later went to Amitabh Bachchan, changing the course of Indian cinema.
He Rarely Spoke to Dilip Kumar
Although Raaj Kumar and Dilip Kumar had previously shared screen space in Paigham (1959), they reunited nearly three decades later in Subhash Ghai’s Saudagar. Despite the historic nature of this collaboration and the immense buzz around it, reports suggest that the two legends rarely spoke to each other off-camera, limiting their interaction strictly to delivering dialogues during scenes.
(Source: Facebook)
He Didn’t Want Bollywood Celebrities at His Funeral
Raaj Kumar was known for being intensely private, even in death. Reports suggest he had left clear instructions that no one from the film industry should be informed about his passing. He also requested that his cremation be conducted swiftly at the Shivaji Park electric crematorium, before the news could spread.
Raaj Kumar passed away on July 3, 1996, after battling throat cancer. He was 69 years old.
Trending Photos