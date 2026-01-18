Who Am I? This Veteran Actor Was a Police Sub-Inspector Before Entering Films, Reportedly Rejected a Movie Because He Didn’t Like the Director’s Face, and Had Balochistani Roots

7 / 7

Raaj Kumar was known for being intensely private, even in death. Reports suggest he had left clear instructions that no one from the film industry should be informed about his passing. He also requested that his cremation be conducted swiftly at the Shivaji Park electric crematorium, before the news could spread.

Raaj Kumar passed away on July 3, 1996, after battling throat cancer. He was 69 years old.