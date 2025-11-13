Who Am I? When They First Met He Was 20 & She Was 9, Meet Bollywood's Hottest Couple With Rs 895 Crore Combined Net Worth, Palatial Bungalow Worth Rs 250 Cr & A Massive Film Line-Up; Today He Is 43 & She Is 32...
Who Am I? Hottest Bollywood Couple: In our Who Am I? series today, we will talk about one of Bollywood's Hottest couples around, who have a massive fan following - all thanks to their impressive film line-up and acting chops. When together, they steal the limelight and individually also grab attention for their projects and appearances. Can you guess, who are we talking about?
He Was 20 & She Was 9....
On a podcast episode with Nikhil Kamath in 2024, Ranbir opened up on meeting his wife Alia Bhatt for the first time. He shares how he saw Alia Bhatt for the first time and how the two had almost ended up together in a film when he was in his 20s, while Alia was just 9 years old. In the interview, he shared how wanted to make a film titled ‘Balika Vadhu’ on child marriage. He shared that “The first time I met Alia was when she was 9 years old and I was 20 years old, and we did a photoshoot together because Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make a film called ‘Balika Vadhu’ about child marriage. That’s the first time I met her. It seems a little weird now to say."
'Alia was special'
In the same interview, Ranbir Kapoor shared, “Alia was somebody I met over the years and thought this person is special. I have immense respect for her as an actor, artist, person, daughter, and sister. She really makes me smile. I love going on a holiday with her, but I also love to be home with her.”
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Combined Net Worth
According to GQ India, Alia Bhatt's net worth is estimated to be that of Rs 550 crore. Her wealth surpasses Ranbir Kapoor's Rs 345 crore net holding. Alia Bhatt stands among the most successful and sought-after female stars of today in Bollywood. She reportedly charges Rs 15 crore per film and up to Rs 9 crore per endorsement.
Ranbir-Alia's New Bungalow
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new bungalow, named the Krishna Raj bungalow, is a six-story. According to several media portals, it is worth Rs 250 crore, situated in Bandra, Mumbai. The house is nearing completion and soon the hottest B-Town couple might move in with their family.
Ranbir-Alia's Romance
It is widely reported that their romantic relationship started during the filming of Brahmāstra and they dated each other for over 5 years before tying the knot in April 2022. The duo welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022. Alia has often stated that she has admired him since childhood and even said she had a crush on him.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Movies
The power couple of Bollywood has a massive movie line-up in their kitty.
Ranbir Kapoor: Ramayana Part 1 and 2, Love & War, Animal Park, Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev
Alia Bhatt: Alpha, Love & War, Chamunda, Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev
