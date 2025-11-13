2 / 7

On a podcast episode with Nikhil Kamath in 2024, Ranbir opened up on meeting his wife Alia Bhatt for the first time. He shares how he saw Alia Bhatt for the first time and how the two had almost ended up together in a film when he was in his 20s, while Alia was just 9 years old. In the interview, he shared how wanted to make a film titled ‘Balika Vadhu’ on child marriage. He shared that “The first time I met Alia was when she was 9 years old and I was 20 years old, and we did a photoshoot together because Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make a film called ‘Balika Vadhu’ about child marriage. That’s the first time I met her. It seems a little weird now to say."