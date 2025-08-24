Who Are Natalia Janoszek And Neelam Giri? Bigg Boss 19 Promo Hints At Their Entry As New Contestants
Buzz from the Promo Teasers
In a newly released teaser, two women are seen entering the Bigg Boss stage in full style, one with bold desi dance moves to "Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne", and the other making a sultry entrance to "Besharam Rang". Fans are convinced these glimpses point to Neelam Giri and Natalia Janoszek.
Who is Natalia Janoszek?
Hailing from Poland, Natalia is an international actress and model who has previously appeared in Indian films like Chicken Curry Law and is also part of the upcoming Housefull 5. Her entry could bring a refreshing global twist to the show.
A Hardcore Salman Khan Fan
Previously, she went viral for a video where she revealed her crush on Salman Khan, even showing a photo of him saved in her phone, as reported by News 18. She’s often seen expressing her admiration for the Bollywood superstar.
Who is Neelam Giri?
A rising star in the Bhojpuri film industry, Neelam Giri is known for her vibrant screen presence and hit dance numbers. She has a strong social media following and regularly engages with her fans.
Promo Teases 'Desi vs Videshi' Theme
One teaser features a vibrant desi dance performance on "Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne", while the other shows a glamorous walk to "Besharam Rang", hinting at a cultural contrast that could play out in the show.
A Diverse Season Ahead
With a mix of regional and international stars, this season promises fresh energy, unique interactions, and unexpected twists, proving once again that Bigg Boss is never short on drama or surprise.
